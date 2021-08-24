A Beginners Guide to Chillers

Now that we understand a bit more about the different types of chillers, how do you decide which chiller is best for a facility?



1. The first step is to determine the heat load of the facility to be sure the chiller has a large enough capacity to meet your needs.



2. Next, you should look at the target temperature required, the flow rate required and what type of refrigerant the system must use.



3. After you have determined these factors, you should look at the installation environment itself. Will the chiller need to be installed indoors or outdoors? Consider the performance of each chiller model based on capacity to be sure they meet the minimum chilled water supply temperature.



4. Then you need to look at the overall performance chiller pump to ensure it can meet requirements such as meeting the appropriate pressure to supply the necessary airflow.



The remaining factors to consider are also related to the install environment and include elements such as power supply, comprehensive control solutions, installation footprint, etc. You also need to be sure that the manufacturer is able to provide sufficient service in your region.