Terms of the Trade: HVAC Dictionary

An integral tool for determining the optimal performance of the system. With the LG CFD Analysis report, engineers are able to determine whether product can perform properly under specific conditions.

Chiller



A device that removes heat from a liquid via a vapor-compression or absorption refrigeration cycle. This cooled liquid flows through pipes in a building and passes through coils in air handlers, fan-coil units, or other systems, cooling and dehumidifying air in the building.





Compressor



A refrigeration component that makes a pressure difference in the system which causes refrigerant to flow.





Condenser



A component in the basic refrigeration cycle that ejects or removes heat from the system. The condenser is the hot side of an air conditioner or heat pump.