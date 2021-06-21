Here's to HVAC Technicians on HVAC Tech Day

At the core of any industry are the people that provide the support and services that keep the industry running. The HVAC industry is no exception. While many of us take the luxury of comfortable and healthy indoor environments for granted, HVAC technicians around the world are behind the scenes making sure our HVAC systems are running effectively and efficiently. They put in the training to develop their skillset and maintain our comfort in our homes, offices, hospitals, shopping centers and nearly every indoor space we occupy throughout the day. Beyond merely keeping us comfortable, HVAC technicians also save us money by ensuring our HVAC systems are operating at optimal performance to reduce energy consumption. National HVAC Tech Day is observed each year on June 22nd in the US, but LG would like to show appreciation for what the HVAC technicians around the world are doing for our comfort and our wallets by learning more about the roles they play.