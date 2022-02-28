LG Duct UVnano Filter Box

UVC represents the shortest range of ultraviolet light that ranges between 100 ~ 280 nm. The other two types of ultraviolet light are UVA and UVB and they range between 315~400nm and 280~315, respectively. Unlike these two types, UVC is completely absorbed by the ozone layer in the atmosphere and it is germicidal. It can disrupt micro-organisms’ ability to reproduce by causing chemical changes in the nucleic acids that form their RNA and DNA.

In bacteria, the UVC penetrates the cell wall and membrane and reaches the nucleus to stop the cell division function and prevent proliferation. According to the US FDA (Food & Drug Administration), UVC radiation has effectively been used for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria, such as tuberculosis.