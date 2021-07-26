LG Virtual HVAC Experience Brings the Showroom to You

This new virtual platform from LG was created to allow customers and industry professionals easy-to-navigate access to different installations and the products and solutions that optimize each environment. Visitors to the virtual tour can enter the site with their PCs or mobile devices and select different categories, including Residential Apartment, Residential Villa, Office General, Office High-Rise, Retail and Hotel (further segments to be updated). By simply clicking on a category, users are able to freely roam through each installation space and find detailed information about each component of each system such as specifications, features, product videos and case studies. By applying the Airflow and Piping buttons, visitors can clearly see the airflow of each indoor unit or air purifier as well as view how water and refrigerant are directed through the piping system. They can even switch between operational modes to observe how airflow changes. Additionally, the LG HVAC Virtual Experience also provides the opportunity to see product designs and how each product fits into the installation space. This virtual showroom is truly an invaluable tool for consumers, designers and installers looking to create more comfortable, aesthetic and healthy environments.