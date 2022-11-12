LG HVAC Providing Support Through Strengthening Bonds

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The strength of a team is its members and the stronger the bond between those members the better. But during this era of social distancing, coming together and sharing ideas has become a challenge. While LG HVAC partners in Brazil have a tradition of meeting regularly to share ideas and, they have utilized the internet to continue this tradition during the pandemic. Even though they are far apart, the LG team have been able to jump on group video calls with partners to get some face time together while discussing experiences, concerns and trends in the HVAC industry.
Brazil HVAC Influencer & LG meet at online
Partners come together on line to share some face time together
LG reached out to partners in Brazil and offered them a gift along with an invitation to join a series of group calls. LG and its partners in the HVAC industry in Brazil were able to meet online, share warm greetings and discuss ideas to improve their businesses. The partners also provided LG with valuable insight into improving business and support overall. They discussed everything from adaptation to the quarantine to launches of products such as the LG Multi V S and Artcool gallery cassettes.
LG partners shared their experiences on Instagram Story
LG partners shared their experiences on Instagram
LG values its partners and building strong relationships with them. They will continue to provide support and build bonds with partners to ensure success.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.