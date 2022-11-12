LG HVAC Providing Support Through Strengthening Bonds

The strength of a team is its members and the stronger the bond between those members the better. But during this era of social distancing, coming together and sharing ideas has become a challenge. While LG HVAC partners in Brazil have a tradition of meeting regularly to share ideas and, they have utilized the internet to continue this tradition during the pandemic. Even though they are far apart, the LG team have been able to jump on group video calls with partners to get some face time together while discussing experiences, concerns and trends in the HVAC industry.