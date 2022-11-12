About Cookies on This Site

Gift Box

LG HVAC Providing Support Through Strengthening Bonds

2022-11-12

The strength of a team is its members and the stronger the bond between those members the better. But during this era of social distancing, coming together and sharing ideas has become a challenge. While LG HVAC partners in Brazil have a tradition of meeting regularly to share ideas and, they have utilized the internet to continue this tradition during the pandemic. Even though they are far apart, the LG team have been able to jump on group video calls with partners to get some face time together while discussing experiences, concerns and trends in the HVAC industry.

Brazil HVAC Influencer & LG meet at online

Partners come together on line to share some face time together

LG reached out to partners in Brazil and offered them a gift along with an invitation to join a series of group calls. LG and its partners in the HVAC industry in Brazil were able to meet online, share warm greetings and discuss ideas to improve their businesses. The partners also provided LG with valuable insight into improving business and support overall. They discussed everything from adaptation to the quarantine to launches of products such as the LG Multi V S and Artcool gallery cassettes.

LG partners shared their experiences on Instagram Story

LG partners shared their experiences on Instagram

LG values its partners and building strong relationships with them. They will continue to provide support and build bonds with partners to ensure success.

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.

