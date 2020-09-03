Bring the Green into Your Home

Now more than ever, creating healthy environments in homes and work spaces is vital to our health and vitality. As we've discussed on our blog many times, poor indoor air quality is attributed to a plethora of issues including allergies and skin conditions. The most effective methods for providing quality indoor air are proper ventilation and, in cases where outdoor air quality is poor, thorough air purification. However, indoor plants have been shown to absorb harmful elements from the air and create healthier and more productive environments. In a time when we're spending more time indoors, embellishing your home or office with greenery may be just the thing to benefit you physical and mental health. Let's discover a few indoor plants that help clean the air and are easy to care for.