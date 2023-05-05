LG takes HVAC innovation to another level with its recent launch of the Multi V™ i, a cutting-edge Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution integrated with the company's advanced AI engine. This innovative product is set to make its debut in key global markets, beginning with Europe. Designed to cater to mid- to high-rise buildings, including offices, schools, shopping malls, apartment complexes, and hotels, the Multi V i boasts exceptional energy efficiency and a plethora of intelligent features. These features not only contribute to decreased energy usage but also create a consistently comfortable indoor environment. Additionally, the Multi V i ensures a quieter outdoor setting throughout the year.



The LG Multi V i boasts of cutting-edge AI features designed to make operation and maintenance simple and fuss-free. The sophisticated AI engine enables AI Smart Care, which leverages spatial and situational learning to optimize operation; adjusting cooling or heating power according to several variables, including the number of people in the room, humidity levels, and indoor and outside ambient temperature. This enables the product to improve energy savings by up to 24.7 percent.1 Meanwhile, AI Indoor Space Care helps maintain a steady temperature and reduce energy consumption by automatically turning on indoor units in occupied areas, and turning them off in unoccupied areas. Another efficiency-focused feature, AI Energy Management allows users to set energy consumption targets, which can help to lower the overall power usage of the Multi V i.



The Multi V i’s AI engine powers a variety of smart features, such as Auto Tuning and Remote Upgrade, which help to improve convenience and the overall user experience. The Auto Tuning system automatically tunes the compressor and motor during initial installation or when they need replacing, allowing for faster and easier setup and servicing. Meanwhile, with the Remote Upgrade system, LG’s VRF solution can be automatically updated to the latest software version without an on-site service visit. Furthermore, the Multi V i offers AI Smart Diagnosis, which provides automated system analysis and easy-to-read status reports to help reduce service times and boost reliability.



Aside from the new AI improvements, the Multi V i also offers a host of useful features., one of which is noise target control. Users can set an operational noise limit (from 50 to 70 decibels2) in advance to ensure that the sound produced by the outdoor unit does not exceed the level of volume they’ve specified.



Boasting powerful, dependable performance even in extreme weather conditions, the Multi V i has surpassed its predecessor, the Multi V 5, to become the most energy efficient LG VRF solution yet. The unit’s newly designed biomimetic fan and an enhanced air-flow path combine to reduce fan-motor power consumption, resulting in improved energy savings. LG’s outstanding, new model can provide fresh, comfortable indoor air in any season, working at full cooling capacity in temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius, and full heating capacity in temperatures as low as negative 10 degrees Celsius.





Mr. Sungjae Kim, LG PH’s Managing Director, is ecstatic about the new features the Multi V i offers. “LG will continue to deliver complete air solutions leveraging its cutting-edge AI and industry-leading HVAC technologies. We’re beyond excited to eventually offer the Multi V i to the local market. We’re confident that the Multi V i’s outstanding AI engine will offer enhanced energy-savings, a more pleasant indoor environment, and exceptional convenience that’s perfect for the Philippines.”



About LG HVAC Solutions



LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, LG responds directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. LG is the partner your business has been looking for, and is well prepared to integrate our leading technology into day-to-day operations, supporting you and your business every step of the way. For more information, visit https://www.lg.com/ph/business/about-lg-air-solution