6 Tips to Stay Cool and Conscious During COVID-19

With summer arriving, most of us are beginning to start up our air conditioners to beat the heat. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to our health and safety, there are concerns about the spread of the virus due to air conditioning systems. There are debates over whether air conditioners spread virus as we are still trying to understand the disease and how it works. The information we have found so far is not absolute, but we’d like to share some information on how to operate air conditioners while being conscious of the pandemic.
Avoid Using Air Conditioning When COVID-19 Patients are Present
When possible, avoid using air conditioning in facilities with many COVID-19 patients. Disinfect the facility thoroughly and always wear a mask.
Avoid Direct Airflow
Avoid direct airflow from air conditioners.
Lower the Airflow Power
Reduce the spread of infectious aerosol by lowering the power of the air conditioner fan.
Avoid Using Fans When Possible
Avoid using an air conditioner and fan at the same time.
Ventilate Whenever Possible
Ventilate often to keep air from recirculating. Simply opening a window is best, but using ventilators to draw fresh air in from outdoors is also effective!
Regularly Clean or Change Filters
Clean or change air conditioner filters regularly. Be sure to wear masks and gloves. And don’t forget to wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.
*LG does not claim that these tips are absolutely effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 or any other viruses
As we adopt and evolve methods and practices in the HVAC industry to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, we can also adapt how we use our air conditioners in our facilities. Remember these simple tips to keep occupants comfortable this summer while still maintaining sensible practice concerning COVID-19.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.