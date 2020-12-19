With added strain put on healthcare systems during the COVID-19 pandemic, many healthcare facilities are finding it difficult to maintain financial sustainability and keep up with advances in medial standards. A majority of institutions are looking to renovate or expand existing facilities as opposed to funding the construction of new facilities. The renovation of building entails more than simple remodeling of the physical structure; optimization of systems within the building must also be carefully considered.

There are many complex systems in a facility like a hospital and one of the important factors to consider is the HVAC system. Hospitals must operate 24 hours a day for 365 days out of the year. Healthcare facility administrators must not only consider the economic impact of an HVAC system but also ensure that their facility is comfortable and safe for patients and staff at all times. Let’s explore how comprehensive HVAC systems from LG are delivering flexible solutions to keep hospitals running safely, comfortably and efficiently with options for renovation and expansion.