With added strain put on healthcare systems during the COVID-19 pandemic, many healthcare facilities are finding it difficult to maintain financial sustainability and keep up with advances in medial standards. A majority of institutions are looking to renovate or expand existing facilities as opposed to funding the construction of new facilities. The renovation of building entails more than simple remodeling of the physical structure; optimization of systems within the building must also be carefully considered.
There are many complex systems in a facility like a hospital and one of the important factors to consider is the HVAC system. Hospitals must operate 24 hours a day for 365 days out of the year. Healthcare facility administrators must not only consider the economic impact of an HVAC system but also ensure that their facility is comfortable and safe for patients and staff at all times. Let’s explore how comprehensive HVAC systems from LG are delivering flexible solutions to keep hospitals running safely, comfortably and efficiently with options for renovation and expansion.
LG's Multi V 5
LG’s Multi V 5 offers the flexibility required in a hospital environment
Flexibility in a Facility
As healthcare facilities expand and their healthcare services become more complex through innovations in medicine, HVAC solutions that are flexible and can meet the needs of a diverse set of patients and environments are necessary. The customizable LG Multi V 5 is a VRF solution with a capacity of up to 26HP, which means fewer outdoor units need to be installed. A variety of installation configurations are also possible and can reduce the amount of installation space required by as much as 23%. This not only gives new facilities more options when installing new systems, but also allows existing facilities more flexibility when renovating or expanding. The Multi V 5 can be combined with solutions such as LG Hydro Kit and Air Handling Units (AHU) to meet the demands required by advanced treatments and specialized environments in hospitals.
4 way cassette
LG’s DUAL Vane Cassette ensure long term comfort for patients
Performance Required by Care
When a patient enters a healthcare facility, they might be required to stay for a considerable length of time. While patients are already experiencing discomfort, making their stay more comfortable is crucial to their overall recovery. Solutions such as the LG DUAL Vane Cassette, which is installed in the ceiling of a room, offers 6 unique airflow modes that can cater to the comfort requirements of an individual patient or space.
Operation room - AHU-7˚C ~ 12.5˚C - Water Supply Tank - Hydro Kit - Multi V LG Air Solution Implemented at the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in Brazil
Advanced system configurations can meet the needs of any healthcare facility
In addition, proper air pressure management and ventilation across different spaces in a hospital is vital to preventing the spread of infectious diseases. LG AHU solutions are able to precisely manage air pressure in specialized spaces such as operating rooms, ICUs and emergency rooms to ensure safe and hygienic conditions. LG Energy Recovery Ventilators also detect indoor CO₂ levels and automatically adjust fans speeds for healthier air. These solutions also provide thorough air filtration to remove harmful bacteria from the air. Such a comprehensive implementation of HVAC solutions improves the safety and comfort of both patients and staff in a new or renovated facility.
Whether renovating or expanding a healthcare facility, administrators must take countless factors into account. LG making life easier for partners in hospitals by delivering solutions that are more effective, more efficient and that provide safer and healthier conditions for patients. As the field of medicine continues to advance, so will LG HVAC solutions continue to innovate to meet their needs.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
