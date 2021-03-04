We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A breath of fresh air in the morning is a great way to start your day and LG Air purification solutions offer a wide range of products to ensure the air you breathe is healthy and clean. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made us aware of the importance of fresh, clean air in the spaces we occupy day-to-day. From air-purifying air conditioning cassettes to mobile air purifiers and wearable devices, LG is going above and beyond to provide healthy air quality throughout your day. Let’s take a look at some of these solutions to see how they are providing healthier environments no matter where you are.
LG Purificare 360 PERFECT AIR PURIFICATION A family is in great mood by the high-tech purification system
Cleaner Air at Home
From the time you wake up in the morning until the time you get ready for bed at night, cleaner air in the home means a healthier environment for you and your family. The LG PuriCare 360 air purifier uses a unique CleanBooster air purification method that delivers 360 degrees of clean air within a 7 meter radius. This air purification system also purifies air closer to the ground where children play to provide a cleaner environment for everyone. LG’s 1-way cassette solution can also be fitted with the LG Air Purification Kit that adds thorough air filtration to add air purification to climate control. We’ll learn more about the Air Purification Kit below.
LG DUAL Vane Cassette PERFECT AIR PURIFICATION Fresh Air is Provided for People at the work through LG DUAL VANE Cassette
Cleaner Air at the Office
Maintaining clean air in the spaces where we work is just as important as in the home. Clean and healthy air not only improves our health, but it also improves our productivity. The LG DUAL Vane Cassette can be equipped with the LG Air Purification Kit that has a 5-step air filtration system. The Air Purification Kit has been CFD tested to remove over 90% of fine dust from the air in as little as 30 minutes. The PM1.0 fine dust filter and electrostatic filter have been TUV certified to eliminate fine dust and viruses from the air. The LG DUAL Vane Cassette with Air Purification Kit can purify air even in large, open spaces to reach every corner of an office.
Air Filtering technology of the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier mask
Cleaner Air on the Move
When moving from place to place, protecting ourselves from dust and pollution is also invaluable. Whether walking around town or driving in your car, LG has air purification solutions to ensure you’re breathing healthy air. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier mask is embedded with 2 HEPA filters and fits comfortably on your face to provide clean air even while outdoors. The LG PuriCare Mini is also fitted with HEPA filters to provide air filtration in your care or other small spaces when you’re away from home. The mobile air purification solutions are ideal for places where heavy air pollution is a problem.
Purificare is operated by LG ThinQ connectivity
Cleaner Air Control
Control solutions are able to help you make the most of your air purification systems. LG control solutions with PM1.0 fine dust sensors allow you to conveniently monitor air quality so you can be confident your home or office is circulating clean air. LG ThinQ connectivity also lets you easily monitor and control your air purification systems anytime, anywhere even when you are away from home.
Whether at home, at work or on the move, LG air purification solutions provide clean, healthy and comfortable air quality all day long. Maintaining healthy environments is more important then ever before and LG is happy to improve your life with total air purification solutions.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.