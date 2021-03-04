Maintaining clean air in the spaces where we work is just as important as in the home. Clean and healthy air not only improves our health, but it also improves our productivity. The LG DUAL Vane Cassette can be equipped with the LG Air Purification Kit that has a 5-step air filtration system. The Air Purification Kit has been CFD tested to remove over 90% of fine dust from the air in as little as 30 minutes. The PM1.0 fine dust filter and electrostatic filter have been TUV certified to eliminate fine dust and viruses from the air. The LG DUAL Vane Cassette with Air Purification Kit can purify air even in large, open spaces to reach every corner of an office.