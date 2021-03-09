HVAC Trends in 2021

1. Response Source. (November 20,2020). Government Confirms Importance of Ventilation to Reduce Spread of COVID-19. Retrieved from https://pressreleases.responsesource.com/news/100448/government-confirms-importance-of-ventilation-to-reduce-spread-of-covid-19/



2. SAGE EMG. (2020). Role of Ventilation in Controlling SARS-CoV-2 Transmission. Retrieved from https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/928720/S0789_EMG_Role_of_Ventilation_in_Controlling_SARS-CoV-2_Transmission.pdf

3. Shipping and Freight Resource. (April 21,2020). 42% Will Change Supply Chain Strategies Post COVID-19 – Impact Survey. Retrieved from https://www.shippingandfreightresource.com/supply-chain-strategies-post-covid-19-impact-survey/#

4. Toma Kulbytė. (December 11, 2020). 37 Customer Experience Statistics You Need to Know for 2021. Retrieved from https://www.superoffice.com/blog/customer-experience-statistics/



5. Finances Online. (2020). 12 Essential Work from Home Trends & Predictions for 2020/2021 You Should Know. Retrieved from https://financesonline.com/work-from-home-trends/



6. Jared Spataro. (September 22, 2020). A Pulse on Employees’ Wellbeing, Six Months into the Pandemic. Retrieved from https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2020/09/22/pulse-employees-wellbeing-six-months-pandemic/