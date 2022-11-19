Therma V Silent Monobloc Brings Peace into Your Life

What really sets the LG Therma V Silent Monobloc apart is that it is a quieter, safer and smarter solution. As an air-to-water heat pump, Therma V Silent Monobloc utilizes outdoor air to generate 75% of the energy it consumes. This dynamic solution is able to reduce emissions of harmful gases emitted from traditional boilers and is certified with an A+++ energy rating. In addition, Therma V Monobloc uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant with zero ozone depletion potential to greatly reduce its carbon footprint. As a stand-alone all-in-one heating, cooling and hot water system, heating and cooling is supplied directly from the compact unit itself, which eliminates the need for refrigerant to be fed throughout the house with refrigerant piping. This configuration is not only quieter and safer but more convenient when it comes to installation, particularly in a retrofit installation.