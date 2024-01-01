About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Suspended, Indoor Unit, 36kBtu/h

ARNU36GV2A4

ARNU36GV2A4

Ceiling Suspended, Indoor Unit, 36kBtu/h

'LG Ceiling Suspended ARNU36GV2A4 has v-shaped design with the black color front grill.

Differentiated Design

iF Design Award-winning elegance of the Ceiling Suspended units comes with a stunning V-shaped design and black vane. It is appropriate for any commercial space.

Powerful Cooling & Heating

High ceiling mode provides powerful cooling and heating up to 4.2m in height from floor, 15m away from ceiling. Its powerful performance allows operation in large areas.

Air Flow Direction Control

Vertical airflow direction can be adjusted using remote controller, and horizontal airflow direction can be adjusted manually.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1

    50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    198 - 264

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Nominal (kW)

    10.60

  • Nominal (Btu/h)

    36200

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Nominal (kW)

    11.9

  • Nominal (Btu/h)

    40600

POWER INPUT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (W)

    84 / 77 / 66

RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (A)

    0.46/0.44/0.42

INDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

  • Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    -/27.0/24.0/20.0

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    BLDC

  • Drive

    Direct

  • Output (W)

    125

  • Output (No.)

    1

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    3 X 18 X 18

  • No.

    1

  • Face Area (m²)

    0.46

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    1600 x 235 x 690

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    1715 x 320 x 772

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    37.0

  • Shipping (kg)

    45.5

TEMPERATURE CONTROL

  • Temperature Control

    Microprocessor, Thermostat for cooling and heating

SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL  

  • Sound Absorbing / Thermal Insulation Material

    Foamed polystrene

PROTECTION DIVICE

  • Fuse

    Fuse

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R410A

  • Additional Charging amount (kg(each))

    0.79

  • Control Type

    EEV

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    25.0 / 16.0

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

PIPING CONNECTION TYPE

  • Liquid

    Flare

  • Gas

    Flare

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 48 / 46 / 44

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)

    ISO 3745

SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - /68 / 66 / 64

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Power Level)

    ISO 3741

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

    1.0 ~ 1.5 × 2C

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    1.21

  • Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    0.97

PRODUCT

  • Type

    Ceiling Suspended

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.