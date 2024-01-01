About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG DUAL Vane Cassette delivers wider airflow with two individual vanes. No matter where it’s installed, you can customize airflow with fine angle control.

DUAL Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette delivers wider airflow with two individual vanes. No matter where it’s installed, you can customize airflow with fine angle control.

Why LG DUAL Vane? Air Purification Customized Airflow Control ThinQ™
Why LG DUAL Vane?
INQUIRE TO BUY

Why LG DUAL Vane?

In addition to fine angle control, the DUAL Vane Cassette fills the room with healthier and cooler air with a 5-step filtration air purification kit.

Image of the words '5-step filtration'.

Air Purification Kit

Image of the words 'Up to 99%'.

Removes Ultrafine Dust, Bacteria & Virus

Logo of Intertek and TUV Rheinland.

Certified by

5-step filtration, the airflow from left to right passes through pre-filter, dust electrification, PM1.0 filter, deodorization filter, and ionizer.

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Spaces

A powerful 5-step air purification system removes odors, germs, and PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Step 1

Pre-Filter

Capture fine dust.

Step 2

Dust Electrification

Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.

Step 3

PM 1.0 Filter

Removes up to 99% of fine to ultrafine dust.

Step 4

Deodorization Filter

High efficiency gas absorption technology removes unpleasant odors & harmful gases.

Step 5

Ionizer

Inactivate bacteria and germs.

*The fine dust removal performance of the air purification kit was verified by TUV Rheinland in the test No. 60382341 001, based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, to eliminate 99.9% of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm.
*The bacteria and virus removal performance was verified by TUV Rheinland in the test No. 60375745 001, to remove 99.9 % of Staphylococcus epidermidis bacteria in 60 minutes and remove 99.4 % of Phi-X174 virus in 30 minutes in a 60 m3 chamber and by intertek in the test No. RT20E-S0054, to inactivate 99% of bacteria on the surfaces.

The checkered LG Dual Vane Cassette's bottom panel opens, exposing its internals. A blue highlight emphasizes airflow.

Clean from the Inside Out

Safe Plus Insulation is an antimicrobial treatment that is applied to internal insulation components to prevent the growth of mold, and provides cleaner, fresher airflow.

*Safe plus insulation will be applied to devices beginning in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about products.

Healthy Air for Large Spaces

Purified air covers an area even larger than that of cooled air. The air purification area can cover up to 147m2 to create a clean, healthy environment even in dense vertical spaces such as kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.

Check Your Building’s Air Quality in Real Time

You can check and control the whole building’s air quality with the central controller or monitor units in real time with a remote control, LED panel lamp, or smartphone.

AC smart unit shows detailed air quality info. The compact unit displays concise data. A person controls the ceiling unit via LG ThinQ.

Easy Installation

The filter attaches to the indoor unit body for easier installation.

Washable Filter

Save on filter replacement with a semi-permanent filter that’s easy to clean.

Customized Airflow with Innovative DUAL Vane

LG DUAL Vane Cassette uses 2 individual vanes to provide customized air flow for any environment.

Covers Wider Spaces

Reaches Even Farther

More Diverse Airflow

Customized Airflow

One solution for every space. LG DUAL Vane provides optimal airflow.

Indirect Airflow

Prevents air from the unit from blowing directly on you.

Up & Down Swing

Maintains an even temperature in any space.

Direct Airflow

Can reach up to 5m without any additional components.

Power Mode

Brings your space to the target temperature faster.

Management by LG ThinQTM

DUAL Vane cassette can be monitored and controlled via mobile devices to conserve energy and ensure better air quality

Conference room with ceiling-mounted LG Dual Vane Cassette unit monitoring air status, smartphone control app, and Dual Vane unit with energy usage graph.

Smart Sensor

Floor Temperature

Airflow is increased until the desired temperature is reached at ground level. *The Floor Temperature Sensor can be purchased as an option.

Human Detection

By detecting the location of people, the Human Detection funtion adjusts airflow and turns off automatically when the space is not occupied. *Human Detectin Sensor can be purchased as an option

* A Wi-Fi modem and human detection sensor are required.

A man in a suit holds a smartphone in his right hand, displaying the LG website.

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Learn more