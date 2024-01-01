ARUN040LSS5

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI V S, Heatpump, 3 Phases, Outdoor Unit, 4HP, R410A
Sufficient Piping Length
Increased piping length allows for flexible design and installation. A cooling system can be implemented more flexibly in a shop, office, reducing work time and providing efficient design.
Dual Sensing Control
Dual Sensing Control senses both humidity and temperature. Also, it controls temperature and amount of air according to the surrounding environment for economical and comfortable operation.
* Results may vary depending on the environment.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)
50/60 Hz 380-415 V 3N~
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
342-456
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
12.1
-
Rated (Btu/h)
41300
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
12.5
-
Rated (Btu/h)
42700
POWER INPUT(COOLING)
-
Rated (kW)
3.06
POWER INPUT(HEATING)
-
Rated (kW)
2.90
EFFICIENCY
-
EER(Rated) (W/W)
3.95
-
COP(Rated) (W/W)
4.31
POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)
-
Rated
0.93/0.93
OUTDOOR FAN
-
Type
Axial Flow Fan
-
Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)
60 x 1
-
Discharge direction(Side / Top)
Side
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
-
Drive
DC Inverter
-
Output (W x No.)
124 x 1
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
LG Inverter Scroll
-
Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)
31.6
-
Number of Revolution (rev./min)
3600
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
3198 x 1
-
Starting Method
DC Inverter Starting
-
Oil Type
FW68D
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Type
Fin & Tube
-
No.
1
-
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
950 x 834 x 330
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
1147 x 919 x 461
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
65
-
Shipping (kg)
74
EXTERIOR
-
Color
Warm Gray
-
RAL (Classic)
RAL 7044
PROTECTION DEVICE
-
High Pressure Prevention
O
-
Frost Prevention
O
-
Discharge Tempreature Control
O
-
Compressor/Fan Protection
Over Heat Protection/Fan Driver overload protector
-
Inverter Protection
Over Heat Protection/ Over Current protection
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A
-
Precharged Amount (kg)
1.8
-
t-CO₂ eq.
3.758
-
Control Type
Electronic Expansion Valve
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
PIPING CONNECTION TYPE
-
Liquid
Flare
-
Gas
Flare
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
51/55
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)
ISO 3745
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
67/71
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Power Level)
ISO 9614
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0~1.5 x 2
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
14.6
-
Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)
20
-
Total Over Current Amperes (TOCA) (A)
16.1
-
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Cooling) (A)
4.50
-
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Heating) (A)
4.2
-
Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
0.5
CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER
-
Max. (Conditional) (EA)
8
-
