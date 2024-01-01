ARUN080LSS0

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI V S, Heatpump, 3 Phases, Outdoor Unit, 8HP, R410A
Sufficient Piping Length
Increased piping length allows for flexible design and installation. A cooling system can be implemented more flexibly in a shop, office, reducing work time and providing efficient design.
Dual Sensing Control
Dual Sensing Control senses both humidity and temperature. Also, it controls temperature and amount of air according to the surrounding environment for economical and comfortable operation.
* Results may vary depending on the environment.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)
50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~
-
Case 2 (V, Phase, Hz)
380 V 3N~ 60 Hz
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
22.4
-
Rated (Btu/h)
76400
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
25.2
-
Rated (Btu/h)
86000
POWER INPUT(COOLING)
-
Rated (kW)
5.89
EFFICIENCY
-
EER(Rated) (W/W)
4.06
-
COP(Rated) (W/W)
4.47
POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)
-
Rated
0.93/0.93
OUTDOOR FAN
-
Type
Propeller fan
-
Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)
140
-
Discharge direction(Side / Top)
Side
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Drive
DC INVERTER
-
Output (W x No.)
124 x 2
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
Hermetically Sealed Scroll
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
4,200 x 1
-
Oil Type
FVC68D(PVE)
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
950 × 1,380 × 330
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
115
PROTECTION DEVICE
-
High Pressure Prevention
High pressure sensor / High pressure switch
-
Compressor/Fan Protection
Over-heat protection / Over-current protection
-
Inverter Protection
Over-heat protection / Over-current protection
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A
-
Precharged Amount (kg)
3.5
-
Control Type
Electronic Expansion Valve
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ19.05 (3/4)
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
57/57
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
69/69
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0~1.5 x 2
CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER
-
Max. (Conditional) (EA)
13
