*The fine dust removal performance of the air purification kit was verified by TUV Rheinland in the test No. 60382341 001, based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, to eliminate 99.9% of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm.

*The bacteria and virus removal performance was verified by TUV Rheinland in the test No. 60375745 001, to remove 99.9 % of Staphylococcus epidermidis bacteria in 60 minutes and remove 99.4 % of Phi-X174 virus in 30 minutes in a 60 m3 chamber and by intertek in the test No. RT20E-S0054, to inactivate 99% of bacteria on the surfaces.