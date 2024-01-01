About Cookies on This Site

Indoor LED

LG's Indoor LED signage has a full model line-up, ranging from LG LED Bloc to Transparent LED Film, for diverse indoor application. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

Indoor LED

Clear Vision,
Great Decision

Shape Immersive Moments.

Shape Innovative Experience.

LG LED Signage is Your Launchpad.

Clear Vision, <br>Great Decision

PRODUCT

LG LED Bloc

All-in-one Series

Fine-pitch Essential Series

Compact Series

Versatile Series

Ultra Slim Series

Curved Series

LG LED Bloc

With unrivaled picture quality and optimum cable-less design, Expand the Possibilities of Business Space Itself

All-in-one Series

LG's All-in-one LED series consists of 136-inch and 130-inch large screens which are offered as an all-in-one package including an embedded controller.﻿ Get more focused and deeply engaged with the bezel-less immersive screens.

Real Curve Series

Real Curve Series

Boasting detailed color and super contrast, LG’s Real Curve Series bring content to life through freedom of design.

Fine-pitch Essential Series

Fine-pitch Essential Series

The Fine-pitch Essential Series offers a unit case with 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as light-weight cabinet design and front serviceability for easy installation and maintenance.

Versatile Series

Versatile Series

The Versatile Series can be easily installed in various indoor venues as a rental solution. It facilitates simple maintenance by requiring no additional tools for replacing LED modules or power/data units. A 90° corner option is provided for seamless right-angled installation.

Ultra Slim Series

Ultra Slim Series

Ultra Slim Series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth & flawless content to customers with ultra slim depth which is the biggest advantage of the product.

Curved Series

Curved Series

The Curved Series supports both concave and convex curved formats. It is highly flexible, ultra-thin, super-light and features full black LED.

LG LED Signage Visual Planner

Provide AR Simulation Experience and Automated Proposal

