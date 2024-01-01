About Cookies on This Site

22" Standard Signage

22SM3G-B

22" Standard Signage

Front view with infill image
22" Signage with More Utility for Commercial Space

22" Signage with More Utility for Commercial Space

22SM3G delivers information and performs guide with more effective ways in various commercial space, which provides more convenient solution thanks to its upgraded webOS platform.
High Performance SoC with webOS
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Various Sensor Applications
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players.
A Wide Range of Interfaces
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

A Wide Range of Interfaces

Through its diverse interfaces, users can connect the display with various sources for optimal use. Also, the failover function supports users preparing backup sources in case an unexpected error occurs.
USB Plug
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

USB Plug & Play

22SM3G supports USB Plug & Play feature, so users can easily set content playback using a USB.

Smart Signage Platform

Smart Signage Platform

Content Sharing

•  Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.

Real-time Promotion

• With Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Wireless Solution

•  22SM3G operates as a virtual router which can be a wireless access point for mobile devices.

Remote Monitoring and Control
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Remote Monitoring and Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple 22SM3G displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet-connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.
Real-time Care Service with LG Signage365Care
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Real-time Care Service with LG Signage365Care

The maintenance gets easier and faster with the optional service Signage365Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring stable operation of the client’s business.

* The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    21.5"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    250 nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    400,000:1

  • Color gamut

    BT.709 95%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth

    6bit, 16.7Million Colors

  • Response Time

    14ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    25%

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input - Digital - HDMI

    Yes(2), HDCP2.2

  • Input - Audio In

    Yes(1)

  • Input - External Control - RS232C IN

    Yes(1), Phone-jack

  • Input - External Control - RJ45(LAN)

    Yes(1)

  • Input - External Control - IR IN

    Yes(1), Phone-jack

  • Input - USB

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even Bezel 16.3mm

  • Weight(Head)

    3.34 kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    510.3 x 302.1 x 53.8mm

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100 x 100

KEY FEATURE

  • HW - Internal Memory

    8GB

  • HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in

    Yes

  • HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • HW - Local Key Operation

    Yes

  • SW - webOS ver.

    webOS 4.1

  • SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager

    Yes

  • SW - USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • SW - Fail over

    Yes

  • SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

    Yes

  • SW - Multi-screen - PIP

    Yes

  • SW - Multi-screen - PBP

    Yes(2)

  • SW - Screen Share

    Yes

  • SW - Video Tag

    Yes(2)

  • SW - Play via URL

    Yes

  • SW - Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • SW - Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SW - SNMP

    Yes

  • SW - ISM Method

    Yes

  • SW - Status Mailing

    Yes

  • SW - Control Manager

    Yes

  • SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Connected®

    Yes (Network Based Control)

  • SW - Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • SW - PM mode

    Yes

  • SW - Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • SW - Beacon

    Yes

  • SW - HDMI-CEC

    Yes (Compatibility may differ by equipment.)

  • SW - SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • SW - webRTC

    Yes

  • SW - Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    30W

  • Max.

    33W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    7.17(Typ), 7.89(Max)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes(1W x 2EA)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP

    Yes (EU Only)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Signage 365 Care

    Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender, External IR, IR Sheet

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.