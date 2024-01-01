We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Standard Signage
Smart Signage Platform
Smart Signage Platform
Content Sharing
Real-time Promotion
• With Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
Wireless Solution
• 22SM3G operates as a virtual router which can be a wireless access point for mobile devices.
* The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
21.5"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
250 nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
400,000:1
-
Color gamut
BT.709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth
6bit, 16.7Million Colors
-
Response Time
14ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
25%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
No / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input - Digital - HDMI
Yes(2), HDCP2.2
-
Input - Audio In
Yes(1)
-
Input - External Control - RS232C IN
Yes(1), Phone-jack
-
Input - External Control - RJ45(LAN)
Yes(1)
-
Input - External Control - IR IN
Yes(1), Phone-jack
-
Input - USB
USB2.0 Type A(1)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even Bezel 16.3mm
-
Weight(Head)
3.34 kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
510.3 x 302.1 x 53.8mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100 x 100
KEY FEATURE
-
HW - Internal Memory
8GB
-
HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
HW - Local Key Operation
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
webOS 4.1
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager
Yes
-
SW - USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
Yes
-
SW - Multi-screen - PIP
Yes
-
SW - Multi-screen - PBP
Yes(2)
-
SW - Screen Share
Yes
-
SW - Video Tag
Yes(2)
-
SW - Play via URL
Yes
-
SW - Gapless Playback
Yes
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
Yes
-
SW - ISM Method
Yes
-
SW - Status Mailing
Yes
-
SW - Control Manager
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Connected®
Yes (Network Based Control)
-
SW - Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SW - PM mode
Yes
-
SW - Wake on LAN
Yes
-
SW - Beacon
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
Yes (Compatibility may differ by equipment.)
-
SW - SI Server Setting
Yes
-
SW - webRTC
Yes
-
SW - Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
30W
-
Max.
33W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
7.17(Typ), 7.89(Max)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes(1W x 2EA)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP
Yes (EU Only)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender, External IR, IR Sheet
-
