Front view with infill image

One:Quick Works
for Zoom Rooms

People are having a zoom video conference using LG One:Quick Works.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

There are several close-up pictures of One:Quick Works to show a built-in camera, speaker, microphone, and annotation feature.

All-in-One Video Conferencing Solution

Video conferencing setup doesn't need to be stressful. This all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, camera, microphone, speaker and a digital whiteboard. Experience clear video and sound qualities in your meetings.

The Zoom dedicated features are being shown on the main menu of LG One:Quick Works.

Next-Level Video Conferencing, Optimized for Zoom

Users can utilize a range of virtual meeting features, thanks to innovative All-in-One features optimized for Zoom Rooms. With high-quality video and audio performance, synergy is at your fingertips.

 

* Actual screen could be different with the image.

Depending on the position of meeting attendees, the camera can change its focus on their faces optimally.

Auto Framing

Build the optimal hybrid work environment, with LG One:Quick Works. The Auto Framing function automatically recognizes and focuses on conference room attendees, allowing remote participants to communicate more effectively.

* Product performance may differ depending on the environment.

Two employees are sharing their ideas by touching the screen or taking notes on the screen.

Multi-Touch and Annotation

Powered by In-Cell Touch technology, One:Quick Works facilitates a more intuitive form of visual collaboration. With 10-point multi-touch functionality, the Zoom Whiteboard tool lets users take notes and sketch out ideas, all the while presenting or brainstorming together.

* Touch pen provided (1 ea.)

One:Quick Works comes with a Wall Mounted Type and Desk Stand Type for installation.

2-way Installation

The installation method can be adjusted depending on the surrounding environment and the user's specific needs. Able to choose between wall installation for maximum space utilization or desk installation using 2 pole stands.

* Stands are sold separately.

The images are showing sleek designs of One:Quick Works.

Sleek Design

With an attractive, user-friendly design, the One:Quick Works blends seamlessly with the rest of the workspace.
It also brings an elevated aesthetic while providing a practical workspace for all participants.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    U-IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    450nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth

    10-bit(D),1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    9ms

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Haze 12% (Enhanced in-TOUCH Pol.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP (USB Type C), RJ45(LAN), USB (USB3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C)

  • Output

    DP Out (1, USB Type C (DP ALT MODE))

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Silver

  • Bezel Width

    57.2 / 26.2 / 26.2 / 28.9mm

  • Weight(Head)

    26kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm

  • Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)

    1265 x 815 x 290mm

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300x300

KEY FEATURE

  • HW

    CPU (AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B), Graphics (AMD Radeon Vega), Internal Memory (SSD 256GB, RAM 8GB), Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2x2), Bluetooth 5.0, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Local Key Operation (Jog Key)

  • SW

    OS (Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)), Built-in Apps (Zoom Rooms (Preloaded))

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    127W

  • Max.

    245W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    72

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ErP

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Turkish, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

  • Optional

    2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Touch - Available object size for touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)

    35mm ↓

  • Touch - Accuracy

    3.5mm ↓

  • Touch - Interface

    USB1.1

  • Touch - Operating System Support

    Windows 10 or higher

  • Touch - Multi touch point

    Max 10 Points

CAMERA

  • Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD) * In line with the Zoom Rooms app specifications (HD, 720p)

  • Field of View (FoV)

    120°

  • Zoom (ePTZ)

    4x Zoom

  • Video Framing

    Yes

MIC

  • Array

    10EA

  • Beamforming

    Yes

  • Pickup Range

    6m

WARRANTY

  • Global

    3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.