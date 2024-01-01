We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Outdoor LED
LG's Outdoor LED consists of diverse models available in a range of case designs for outdoor applications such as stadiums and public displays. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.
Stadium Series
With high luminance delivering content clearly even under direct sunlight, and durability to withstand extreme weather, the Stadium series can deliver advertisement effectively during the game.
Premium Slim Series
The Premium Slim Series comes with a slim unit case design suitable for various premium grade outdoor applications.
Versatile Series
The Versatile Series can be easily installed in various outdoor venues as a rental solution. It facilitates simple maintenance by requiring no additional tools for replacing a LED module or power/data unit. A 90° corner option is also provided.