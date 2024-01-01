About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Outdoor LED

LG's Outdoor LED consists of diverse models available in a range of case designs for outdoor applications such as stadiums and public displays. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

ID_LED-Signage_Hero_outdoor_1567729159153

OUTDOOR LED

ID_LED-Signage_main_Hero_1567728854330

Clear Vision, Great Decision

Shape Immersive Moments.

Shape Innovative Experience.

LG LED Signage is Your Launchpad.

Clear Vision, Great Decision Learn more

Product

Premium Series

Premium Series >

Stadium Series

Stadium Series >

Premium Slim Series

Premium Slim Series >

Essential Series

Essential Series >

Versatile Series

Versatile Series >

Ultra Light Series

Ultra Light Series >
Premium Series

Premium Series

The Premium Series comes in various formats for different types of stadiums and outdoor venue applications. It is designed and built to provide robust performance with exceptional image quality.

Premium Series Learn more

Stadium Series

With high luminance delivering content clearly even under direct sunlight, and durability to withstand extreme weather, the Stadium series can deliver advertisement effectively during the game.

Learn more

Stadium Series

Premium Slim Series

The Premium Slim Series comes with a slim unit case design suitable for various premium grade outdoor applications.

Learn more

Premium Slim Series

Essential Series

Essential Series

The Essential Series can be configured to any screen size of 4:3, 8:9, and 16:9 screen ratios to fit into installation site, captivating passengers with an effective advertisement. A 90° corner option is also provided.

Essential Series Learn more

Versatile Series

Versatile Series

The Versatile Series can be easily installed in various outdoor venues as a rental solution. It facilitates simple maintenance by requiring no additional tools for replacing a LED module or power/data unit. A 90° corner option is also provided.

Learn more
Ultra Light Series

Ultra Light Series

With a lightweight design, the Ultra Light Series can be easily composed of a large screen without providing heavy load to the installing structure. A 90° corner option is provided for seamless right-angled installation.

Ultra Light Series Learn more
Ultra Light Series

Provide AR Simulation Experience and Automated Proposal

Download now