Tools and Resources

The installation guide highlights important installation checkpoints to consider when setting up our machines.



CHECKING AND CHOOSING THE PROPER LOCATION

Install the washing machine on a solid floor that is strong and rigid enough to support the weight of the washing machine, even when fully

loaded, without flexing or bouncing. If the floor has too much flex, you may need to reinforce it to make it more rigid. If the floor is not solid,

it may cause severe vibration and noise.



UNPACKING AND REMOVING SHIPPING BOLTS(Only Washer)

When removing the washer from the carton base, be sure to remove the foam drum support in the middle of the carton base.

If you must lay the washer down to remove the base packaging materials, always lay it carefully on its side.

DO NOT lay the washer on its front or back.



LEVELING THE WASHING MACHINE

The washer tub of your new washing machine spins at very high speeds. To minimize vibration, noise, and unwanted movement, the floor must be

perfectly level and solid.