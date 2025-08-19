About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Flera LG HVAC-produkter visas på taket av ett höghus. Ett berg syns bakom produkterna.

Flera LG HVAC-produkter visas på taket av ett höghus. Ett berg syns bakom produkterna.

LG HVAC Solutions

LG erbjuder optimerad uppvärmning, ventilation och luftkonditionering för både kommersiella och privata lösningar, vilket säkerställer frisk och frisk luft i olika miljöer.

Vad kännetecknar LG HVAC? Kommersiella lösningar Bostadslösningar Kontrollösningar Kundtyper
Vad kännetecknar LG HVAC?
Kontakta oss

Vad kännetecknar LG HVAC?

LG HVAC erbjuder digitaliserade HVAC-lösningar skräddarsydda för företags behov. Vi integrerar vår teknik i er verksamhet och stödjer er i varje steg på vägen.

Expertis

Som teknisk expert tillhandahåller vi professionell och ledande kunskap och marknadskunskap relaterade till lösningar för våra kunder.

Engagemang

Vi strävar efter att vara en pålitlig partner från teknik till underhåll. Dessutom strävar vi efter att bygga en hållbar framtid för våra kunder.

Integrering

Vi erbjuder anslutbarhet och en sömlös kundupplevelse genom att erbjuda optimala integrerade lösningar som krävs för att spara energi i byggnader.

Utforska LG HVAC Solutions

Ett trevåningshotell med källare i en perspektivritning. Hydro Kit och MULTI V i är anslutna till inomhusenheter i ett rum och en reception via flera rör.

Kommersiella
lösningar

LG HVAC Commercial Solutions hjälper dig att öka värdet på ditt utrymme

med hjälp av teknologier.

Ett tvåvåningshus i en perspektivritning. Wall Mounted Cassette, One Way Ceiling Cassette, och Ceiling Mounted Cassette avger frisk luft. Palmer syns bakom huset.

Bostadslösningar

LG HVAC Residential Solutions erbjuder ett smartare sätt att hålla sig energieffektiv.

Bostadslösningar Läs mer
Ett tvåvåningshus med rött tak i en perspektivritning. Golvet är täckt med röda rör, som förbinder HVAC-produkter. En trädgård visas framför huset.

Kontrollösningar

LG Control Solutions erbjuder praktiska kontroller för att ställa in den perfekta temperaturen i ditt område.

Kontrollösningar Läs mer

Utforma ditt HVAC-system

Utforska LG HVAC Solutions för alla dina värme- och kylbehov.

Bekvämlighet i ditt hem

Kommersiella HVAC-lösningar

Enkel installation med LG HVAC

Optimal design för HVAC-projekt

Upptäck mer om LG HVAC

Ladda ner resurser

Upptäck en mängd information här, inklusive produktkataloger och installationsmanualer.

Se alla resurser

Teknikerstöd

Upplev de resurser och det stöd vi erbjuder för att hjälpa ditt företag att ligga steget före.

Få support

HVAC-blogg

Läs de senaste artiklarna, nyheterna, med mera, på vår blogg.

Se alla artiklar
Två virtuella hologramfönster chattar och kontaktar oss svävar bredvid den bärbara datorn med händerna placerade bakom dem.

Två virtuella hologramfönster chattar och kontaktar oss svävar bredvid den bärbara datorn med händerna placerade bakom dem.

Kontakta oss

Kontakta oss med en köpförfrågan för mer information om produkten och vi kommer att kontakta dig.

Kontakta oss Kontakta oss
Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Representativt exempel

För ett representativt exempel vid ett kreditköp på 12 000 kronor och 12 månader räntefritt är räntan 0 %, månatlig administrationsavgift 0 kronor och en uppläggningsavgift på 0 kronor tillkommer. Den effektiva räntan blir 0% och totalt att betala 12 000 kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 