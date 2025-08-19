About Cookies on This Site

Multisplitt

Ett Multisplitt-system är en kompakt men kraftfull luftkonditionering med en enda utomhusenhet som samtidigt stöder flera inomhusenheter. Den är en anmärkningsvärd allt-i-allo-lösning för utrymmessparande, stil och energieffektivitet.

En tvåvånings herrgård visar upp fyra LG-inomhusenheter genom stora glasfönster, deras luftflöde är urskiljbart, med en LG Smart Inverter-enhet utanför.

En tvåvånings herrgård visar upp fyra LG-inomhusenheter genom stora glasfönster, deras luftflöde är urskiljbart, med en LG Smart Inverter-enhet utanför.

Vad är Multisplitt?NyckelfunktionerProduktlinjeVanliga frågor och svar
Vad är Multisplitt?
Vad är Multisplitt?

En planvy av huset visar de blå rören från en LG Smart Inverter-enhet som slingrar sig genom huset och förbinder tre inomhusenheter i varje rum.

Multisplitt-system

Varje inomhusenhet i ett Multisplitt-system kan styras oberoende, vilket gör att du kan anpassa kylning och värme i olika rum.

Nyckelfunktioner

På lägenhetens kompakta balkong visas en 2X2-layout av en LG Smart Inverter-utomhusenhet installerad.

Utrymmessparande

Frigör utrymmet som tidigare upptogs av staplar av utomhusenheter. Med ett Multisplitt-system kräver installationen minimalt utrymme eftersom du bara behöver en utomhusenhet för att stödja flera inomhusenheter.

En takmonterad LG One Way Cassette visas med en prickad linje och röd pil som markerar enhetens höjd på 132 mm.

Flexibel installation

Det smala höljet hos de kompakt utformade inomhusenheterna, särskilt One Way Cassette, tar minimalt med plats, vilket möjliggör flexibel installation även i utrymmen med begränsat takutrymme.

En LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette cirkulerar synligt luftflöde i ett rymligt, varmt tonat vardagsrum fyllt med soffa, bord och träd.

Flera inomhusenheter

Välj fritt med stil. En utomhusenhet räcker för att hantera ett varierat utbud av inomhusenheter. Gör estetiska designval som bäst passar utrymmet.

En LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette cirkulerar synligt luftflöde i ett rymligt, varmt tonat vardagsrum fyllt med soffa, bord och träd.

LG ThinQ®

Upplev friheten med fjärrstyrning av ditt hem. LG ThinQ™-appen möjliggör bekväm temperaturkontroll, röstkontroll och övervakning av energiförbrukningen i realtid, vilket optimerar effektiviteten i hemmet.

LG ThinQ®

*Observera att ett WiFi-modem kan vara nödvändigt, beroende på var du befinner dig.

Produktlinje

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette, fyrkantig form, visas.

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct, rektangulär form, visas.

Ceiling Concealed Duct

LG Väggmonterad enhet, rektangulär form, visas.

Väggmonterad enhet

LG Konsollenhet, kort fyrkantig form, visas.

Konsoll

*Produktlinje kan variera från land till land.

Vanliga frågor och svar

Q.

Hur många inomhusenheter kan anslutas till ett Multisplit-system?

A.

När det gäller typen med flera rör kan en enda utomhusenhet stödja upp till fem inomhusenheter. För att installera fler än nio inomhusenheter, kontakta en återförsäljare som servar ditt område för hjälp.

Q.

Kan varje inomhusenhet styras oberoende av varandra?

A.

Ja, den oberoende styrningen av varje inomhusluft är ett utmärkande drag för ett Multisplit-system. Anpassa komforten i varje rum till önskad nivå av perfektion och gör det enkelt med LG ThinQ-appen.

Q.

Hur skiljer sig multisplitt- och Multisplit-system åt?

A.

multisplitt-system har en 1-till-1-konfiguration där en utomhusenhet är ansluten till en inomhusenhet medan Multisplit-system fungerar med en utomhusenhet som försörjer flera inomhusenheter.

Q.

Kan jag installera utomhusenheten till ett Multisplit-system i mindre utrymmen?

A.

Ja, utomhusenheter med Multisplit-system passar perfekt för begränsade utomhusutrymmen som lägenhetsbalkonger, bostadsrätter eller herrgårdar. Om du är osäker på utrymmesbehovet, hitta en återförsäljare i ditt område eller fråga oss om köpet så kan våra experter hjälpa dig att hitta den perfekta lösningen för ditt utrymme.

Upptäck mer om Multisplitt

Ladda ner resurser

Upptäck en mängd information här, inklusive produktkataloger och installationsmanualer.

Se alla resurser

Teknikerstöd

Upplev de resurser och det stöd vi erbjuder för att hjälpa ditt företag att ligga steget före.

Få support

HVAC-blogg

Läs de senaste artiklarna, nyheterna, med mera, på vår blogg.

Se alla artiklar

Kontakta oss med en köpförfrågan för mer information om produkten och vi kommer att kontakta dig.

