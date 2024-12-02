Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Den här bilden är en medlemsbanner

Life’s Good när du blir
LG-medlem

Gå med i LGs medlemsprogram för att få exklusiva förmåner.

Välkomstkupong : 5% rabatt på ditt första köp . Exklusiva Priser

Life’s Good när du blir <br>LG-medlem Läs mer

Redo att upptäcka mer?
Skrolla ner och njut av en mängd fantastiska fördelar!

Välkommen till en exklusiv
Resa av förmåner

Bli medlem idag

Logga in Bli medlem nu

Registrera dig som LG-medlem nu för att ta del av erbjudandena

Logga in Bli medlem nu

5 % välkomstkupong

Registrera dig och få en 5 % rabatt välkomstkupong1 (gäller endast i 30 dagar). Tillsammans med 2 % medlemsrabatt får du 7 % rabatt på ditt första köp.

 

Registrera dig

Medlemsrabatt på 2 %

Du kan få 2 % medlemsrabatt2 i LG:s webbutik för alla beställningar på LG.com som LG-medlem. Tillsammans med en välkomstkupong på 5 % får du 7 % rabatt på ditt första köp.

Registrera dig

Exklusivt medlemsevenemang

Som medlem har du tillgång till exklusiva erbjudanden som tex. Nya produktlanseringar och andra medlemsförmåner, Registrera dig och få fler evenemang bara för medlemmarna.

Registrera dig

Fri frakt

Upplev glädjen av fri frakt3 i hela Sverige 

Direkt till dörren – utan kostnad!

Leverans till port/tomtgräns

Registrera dig

1. 5% rabatt välkomstkupong_ När du registrerar dig får du en 5 % rabattkupong som du kan lösa in i LG:s webbutik. En kupong utfärdas för varje nytt medlemskonto som registreras på LG.com/se. Rabattkoden gäller endast för produkter inklusive tillbehör som kan köpas online på LG.com/se. Den gäller i 30 dagar från det datum du registrerade dig. Rabattkoden måste användas i varukorgen för att utnyttja erbjudandet.

2. 2% medlemskapsrabatt_ När du handlar som medlem på LG.com får du 2 % rabatt som du kan lösa in i LG:s webbutik för alla beställningar, inklusive tillbehör. Detta gäller tills LG:s medlemspolicy upprätthålls.

3. Fri frakt_Leverans till port/tomtgräns produkter kan endast levereras till adresser inom Sverige. För mer information: https://www.lg.com/se/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/

Vi är glada över att ha dig som en av våra värdefulla medlemmar!
Registrera dig idag och njut av fördelarna omedelbart.

Bli medlem nu
Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 