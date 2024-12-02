Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG.com webbtillgänglighet

Lika digital miljö för alla

Vi tror på att alla ska kunna använda vår sida bekvämt oavsett fysiska eller miljömässiga begränsningar eller förhållanden. För att upprätthålla LG.coms standarder för webbtillgänglighet har vi etablerat LWCAG (LG.com policy for webbtillgänglighetsstandard) och övervakar ständigt efter problem med webbtillgänglighet.

Hjälp för tillgänglighet

Dessa riktlinjer förklarar hur man använder tillgänglighetsfunktioner som erbjuds av Windows, webbläsare eller LG.COM för att hjälpa användare att använda LG.COM på ett mer tillgängligt sätt. Om du använder ett tangentbord eller hjälpmedel istället för att använda en mus, välj fliken "Tangentbordskontroller". Om du inte kan se så bra, välj fliken "Synnedsättning". Om du inte hör så bra, välj fliken "Hörselnedsättning".

I det här avsnittet kan du hitta hur du:

Användning av hoppa över-block

När du är på LG.com trycker du på Tab på tangentbordet. Du kommer att se en länk som läser "Hoppa till innehåll". Tryck på Enter för att gå direkt till huvudinnehållet.

Tryck på Tab på tangentbordet två gånger på LG.com. En länk som läser "Hoppa över till tillgänglighetshjälpen" visas. Tryck på Enter för att gå direkt till hjälpen för tillgänglighet.

Användning av datumväljaren

I supportsidor visas kalenderlager när en inmatningsruta med en kalenderikon är i fokus. Tryck på piltangenterna på ditt tangentbord för att gå fram och tillbaka i kalenderlagret.

Om du vill gå till föregående eller nästa månad, tryck på PgUp- eller PgDn-tangenterna.

Du kan även mata in datumet direkt med den siffertangenterna utan att använda kalenderlagret.

När du väljer produktleveransdatum visas kalenderlager när du klickar på knappen "Kalender". Du kan flytta till föregående eller nästa månad med knapparna "Föregående månad" och "Nästa månad".

Användning av skjutreglage

Tryck på Tab-tangenten för att fokusera på skjutreglaget och använd piltangenterna för att ställa in skjutreglagets värden.

När du använder skärmläsarprogrammet (JAWS eller NVDA), tryck på Tab-tangenten för att fokusera på skjutreglaget och använd Alt + piltangenterna för att ställa in skjutreglagets värden.

Flytta fokus när varningsmeddelande dyker upp

Om du vidtar en åtgärd (såsom att trycka på knappen Logga in) och ett fel uppstår kommer du att höra ett varningsmeddelande utan att fokus flyttas till varningen. Du kan använda Skift+Tab för att gå tillbaka till föregående inmatningsfält.

Om du sätter fokus på inmatningsfältet där felet uppstod kan du läsa felmeddelandet.

Registrera dig utan tidsbegränsning

När du anger din e-postadress under registreringen startar en 10-minuters verifieringsnedräkning. Du kan dock komma åt knappen "Förläng verifieringstiden" när som helst bredvid verifieringskodens inmatningsfält. Om du trycker på knappen "Förläng verifieringstiden" förlängs verifieringstiden med 10 minuter.

In this section, you can find how to:

Zoom-funktion

LG.com strävar efter att säkerställa att det inte sker någon informationsförlust även när skärmen zoomas in med 400 % vid en upplösning på 1280*1024.

Zoomfunktion i Microsoft Edge (senaste)

  1. Om du använder Microsoft Edge, klicka på '···' längst upp till höger i webbläsaren.

  2. Klicka på "Zooma" i listan med alternativ. Du kommer att se en sidomeny öppnas.

  3. Välj den fördefinierade zoomnivån eller ange en anpassad nivå genom att klicka på "Anpassad" och ange ett zoomvärde.

Microsoft Edge tillåter även att textstorleken ändras med kortkommandon:

  • Tryck på Ctrl och + för att öka storleken
  • Tryck på Ctrl och - för att minska storleken
  • Tryck på Ctrl och 0 för att gå tillbaka till standardstorleken

Zoomfunktion i Firefox (senaste)

Om du använder Firefox, klicka på '☰' i det övre högra hörnet av webbläsaren.

I 'Zoom'-området i listan, tryck på '-' eller '+' för att öka eller minska önskad zoom.

Du kan även växla till helskärm genom att trycka på knappen '↕' eller 'F11' till höger.

Firefox tillåter även att textstorleken ändras med kortkommandon:

  • Tryck på Ctrl och + för att öka storleken
  • Tryck på Ctrl och - för att minska storleken
  • Tryck på Ctrl och 0 för att gå tillbaka till standardstorleken

Zoomfunktion i Chrome (senaste)

Om du använder Chrome, klicka på '⁝' i det övre högra hörnet av webbläsaren.

I 'Zoom'-området i listan, tryck på '-' eller '+' för att öka eller minska önskad zoom.

Du kan även växla till helskärm genom att trycka på knappen '↕' eller 'F11' till höger.

Chrome tillåter även att textstorleken ändras med kortkommandon:

  • Tryck på Ctrl och + för att öka storleken
  • Tryck på Ctrl och - för att minska storleken
  • Tryck på Ctrl och 0 för att gå tillbaka till standardstorleken

Användning av förstoringsglaset, den inbyggda skärmförstoringsfunktionen i windows

Välj "Hjälpmedel" i Kontrollpanelen.

Välj ”Hjälpmedelscenter”.

Välj menyn ”Starta Förstoringsglaset” för att starta Förstoringsglaset.

Följande kortkommandon är tillgängliga när du använder förstoringsglaset.

  • Tryck på Windows-tangenten och + för att zooma in.
  • Tryck på Ctrl, Alt och R för att ändra storlek på linsen.
  • Tryck på Windows-tangenten och - för att zooma ut.
  • Tryck på Ctrl, Alt och D för att växla till 'Dockat' läge.
  • Tryck på Ctrl, Alt och Mellanslag för att förhandsgranska skrivbordet i helskärmsläge.
  • Tryck på Ctrl, Alt och I för att invertera färgerna i förstoringsfönstret.
  • Tryck på Ctrl, Alt och L för att växla till 'Lins'-läge.
  • Tryck på Ctrl, Alt och piltangenterna för att flytta fokus i den valda riktningen.
  • Tryck på Ctrl, Alt och R för att ändra storlek på linsen.
  • Tryck på Windows-tangenten och Esc för att avsluta Förstoringsglaset.

Ändra bakgrunds- och textfärger

Om du använder Microsoft Edge, Firefox eller Chrome måste du installera ett tillägg för att ändra bakgrundsfärgerna. Ett antal tillägg för tillgänglighet finns här:

Microsoft edge-tillägg Firefox-tillägg Chrome-tillägg

I det här avsnittet kan du hitta hur du:

Välj "Hårdvara och ljud" i Kontrollpanelen.

Välj "Justera systemvolymen" under "Ljud".

Justera reglaget för 'Huvudvolym' på den högra panelen för att matcha önskat ljud.

Hjälp för Tillgänglighet

På LG är vi fast beslutna att tillhandahålla tillgängliga produkter för våra kunder. Se nedan för en lista över funktioner som hjälper användare som har nedsatt syn, hörsel eller nedsatt fingerfärdighet.

I det här avsnittet kan du hitta:

Synlighetsfunktioner

Justering AV Teckenstorlek

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Synlighetsförbättringar" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj "Teckenstorlek och stil" i "Synlighetsförbättringar"

Justera teckenstorlek.'.

Touch Zoom

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Synlighetsförbättringar" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj ”Förstoring” i ”Synlighetsförbättringar”.

Aktivera alternativet "Förstoringsgenväg".

TalkBack

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj ”Talk Back” i ”Tillgänglighet”.

Aktivera alternativet "Talk Back".

Välj de detaljerade inställningarna för ”Talk Back” du vill ha.

Justering AV Skärmfärg

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Synlighetsförbättringar" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj "Färgjustering" i "Synlighetsförbättringar".

Aktivera alternativet "Färgjustering".

Välj färgtonsalternativet som du vill ändra.

Hörselfunktioner

Bildtexter

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar"

Välj "Hörselförbättringar" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj "Textningspreferens" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj "Textstorlek och stil" i "Textpreferens".

Välj "Textstorlek", "Textstil".

Blixtvarning

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Avancerade inställningar" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj "Blixtavisering" i "Avancerade inställningar".

Aktivera alternativet "Kamerablixtavisering" i "Blixtavisering".

Monoljud

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Hörselförbättringar" i "Tillgänglighet".

Aktivera alternativet "Monoljud" i "Hörselförbättringar".

Motorik Och Kognitionsfunktioner

Touch Assistant

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Interaktion och färdighet" i "Tillgänglighet".

Aktivera alternativet "Assistentmeny" i "Interaktion och färdighet".

Välj knappen som flyter på höger sida.

Välj knappen för den åtgärd du vill ha.

I det här avsnittet kan du hitta:

Synlighetsfunktioner

Justering AV Teckenstorlek

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Visning och textstorlek" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj "Större text" i "Visning och textstorlek".

Justera teckenstorlek

Zoom

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Zoom" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj zoomningsmetod och zoomomfång.

VoiceOver

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Voice Over" i "Tillgänglighet".

Hörselfunktioner

Bildtexter

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Undertexter och bildtexter" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj "Stil" i "Undertexter och bildtexter".

Välj det alternativ du vill ha.

Blixtvarning

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Ljud/bild" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj "LED-blixt för varningar" i "Ljud/bild".

Välj det alternativ du vill ha.

Monoljud

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Ljud/bild" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj "Monoljud" i "Ljud/bild".

Motorik Och Kognitionsfunktioner

Touch Assistant

Välj "Tillgänglighet" i "Inställningar".

Välj "Touch" i "Tillgänglighet".

Välj "Touch-anpassningar" i ”Touch”.

Välj de inställningar du vill ha.

