En kvinna står utomhus och justerar luftkonditioneringen i huset med sin mobiltelefon.

Upptäck smarta produkter med LG ThinQ

ThinQ gör det möjligt att sammankoppla dina smarta produkter via Wi-Fi

Upptäck smarta produkter med LG ThinQ Google play Upptäck smarta produkter med LG ThinQ Apple app store

Låt din hemassistent kommendera smarta funktioner

Koppla upp och styr, oavsett vart du befinner dig

 

LG ThinQ låter dig enkelt ansluta till dina produkter på ett sätt du inte kunde tidigare. Styr dina produkter även om du inte är hemma.

Enkel styrning med röstassistent

Berätta för apparaten exakt vad du behöver genom att bara säga det, så lyssnar AI-högtalaren, kontrollerar programmet och informerar dig

Effektivt produktunderhåll

Med LG ThinQ-appen kan du kontrollera apparaten, ladda ner nya program, övervaka energianvändningen och mycket mer.

QR-kod och mobiltelefon

Kom Igång med ThinQ

Hantera alla enheter från ett och samma ställe, oavsett om du är hemma, ute och rör på dig, eller kopplar av på stranden. Tryck på plusknappen för att se hur du installerar appen.

En mobiltelefon visas på ett golv mot en beige bakgrund tillsammans med bilder av hushållsapparater i sex cirklar med mobiltelefonen i mitten

Så installerar du LG ThinQ-appen

Steg 1. Ladda ner ThinQ-appen
Sök efter LG ThinQ-appen i Google Play eller i Apple App Store på en smartphone.

Steg 2. Inloggning
Logga in med ditt LG-konto om du har ett.

Steg 3. Lägg till en enhet
Du har kommit till LG ThinQ-appens startsida! Nu är det dags att ansluta dina LG-enheter.

Steg 4. Välj en enhet
Välj vilken enhet du vill ansluta till.

Steg 5. Kör igång!
Nå dina enheter med ThinQ-appen.

Installationsprocessen för LG ThinQ-appen beskrivs steg för steg på de sex mobilskärmarna

Tillval: anslut AI-högtalare - anslutning till Google Home

1. Öppna appen Google Home och tryck “lägg till.”
2. Tryck på + för att lägga till dina apparater.
3. Sök LG ThinQ & och logga in med ditt ThinQ-konto.

Google hjälp

Anslut Google Home

Tillval: anslut AI-högtalare - anslutning till Amazon Alexa

1. Öppna Amazon Alexa och gå till menyn.
2. Tryck på “Färdigheter & Spel”.
3. Sök LG ThinQ & och logga in med ditt ThinQ-konto.

Amazon hjälp

Anslut Amazon Alexa

Enkel Registrering

Så registrerar du din enhet med QR-koden

Steg 1. Klicka eller tryck på "+ Lägg till en enhet"
Steg 2. Välj "Skanna QR" från alternativen
Steg 3. Skanna QR-koden på din enhet
Steg 4. Enheten är nu registrerad
* Modeller utan QR-kod kan registreras manuellt genom att serienumret anges

*QR-snabbskanning kan användas på produkter med Wi-Fi tillverkade från och med januari 2022.

Placering för LG ThinQ QR-kod

Kylskåpet och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Kylskåp

Vinkällare och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Vinkällare

WashTower™ och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

WashTower™

Tvättmaskin/torktumlare och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Tvättmaskin/torktumlare

Mini Wash1 och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Mini Wash1

Mini Wash2 och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Mini Wash2

Toppmatad maskin och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Toppmatad maskin

Styler och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Styler

Dammsugare och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Dammsugare

Robotstädare och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Robotstädare

Luftkonditionering1 och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Luftkonditionering1

Luftkonditionering2 och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Luftkonditionering2

Portabel luftkonditionering och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Portabel luftkonditionering

Luftrenare1 och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Luftrenare1

Luftrenare2 och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Luftrenare2

Luftrenare3 och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Luftrenare3

Luftrenare4 och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Luftrenare4

Luftrenare5 och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Luftrenare5

Avfuktare och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Avfuktare

Spis/ugn och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Spis/ugn

Spishäll och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Spishäll

Mikrovågsugn och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Mikrovågsugn

Diskmaskin och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Diskmaskin

Vattenrenare och platsen för klistermärket med QR-kod visas.

Vattenrenare

Vanliga Frågor

Tryck på plusknappen för att få svar på vanliga frågor.

På skärmen visas en sökruta markerad med

F. Hur lägger jag till en produkt i LG ThinQ-appen?

Lägg till produkter i ThinQ-appen med funktionen Lägg till.

1. På startskärmen trycker du på "+ Lägg till en enhet" > "Välj enhet"
Tryck på knappen Lägg till en enhet på startskärmen och tryck på Välj enhet.
2. Välj produkt i produktlistan.
Fortsätt sedan genom att följa instruktionerna. Välj produktikon.

 

 

*Skärmen i instruktionerna kan skilja sig från vad som faktiskt visas i appen. Produkters och tjänsters tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på vilka modeller du äger och vilken region eller vilket land du befinner dig i samt på appens och produkternas versioner.

image

F. När jag försöker lägga till en luftkonditioneringsapparat, säger ett meddelande att nätverkslösenordet "LG_AC_~~~" är felaktigt

För nätverksnamnet "LG_AC_XXXX" skriver du in de fyra sista tecknen "XXXX" i nätverksnamnet två gånger i följd utan mellanslag i lösenordsfältet.

Lösenord är skiftlägeskänsliga, så försök igen och ange små och stora bokstäver exakt.
Skärm för att ange Wi-Fi-lösenordet.

 

 

*Observera att för iPhone kan en funktion som automatiskt inleder en inmatning eller ett nytt ord efter punkt med stor bokstav vara aktiverad.
*Skärmen i instruktionerna kan skilja sig från vad som faktiskt visas i appen. Produkters och tjänsters tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på vilka modeller du äger och vilken region eller vilket land du befinner dig i samt på appens och produkternas versioner.

image

F. När jag försöker lägga till en produkt visas en bild av en router med ett meddelande som lyder "Ingen nätverksanslutning"

﻿﻿﻿- Kontrollera att din smartphone är ansluten till internet innan du lägger till en produkt i ThinQ .

Kontrollera din routers anslutning om du fortfarande har problem med att ansluta till internet.
- Det här meddelandet kan visas om routern är för långt borta. Om du inte kan flytta dig eller ta dig närmare routern kan du installera Wi-Fi-förstärkaren och försöka igen.
- Försök igen efter att ha kopplat ur eller startat om routern.

 

 

*Starta om appen om du inte kommer vidare till nästa steg för att lägga till produkten.
*Skärmen i instruktionerna kan skilja sig från vad som faktiskt visas i appen. Produkters och tjänsters tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på vilka modeller du äger och vilken region eller vilket land du befinner dig i samt på appens och produkternas versioner.

image

F. Går det att använda Wi-Fi-frekvensbandet på 5 GHz vid användning av apparater med ThinQ-appen?

LG Electronics apparater och ThinQ-appen stöder endast Wi-Fi-frekvensbandet på 2,4 GHz.

 

 

*Skärmen i instruktionerna kan skilja sig från vad som faktiskt visas i appen. Produkters och tjänsters tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på vilka modeller du äger och vilken region eller vilket land du befinner dig i samt på appens och produkternas versioner.

image

F. Vilka är de rekommenderade smartphone-specifikationerna för att köra ThinQ-appen?

Krav för Android OS
ThinQ-appen stöder Android OS 7.0 och högre. För smartphones med Android OS 6.0.1 eller lägre måste operativsystemet uppdateras för att den senaste versionen av appen ska kunna användas.

Krav för iOS
ThinQ-appen stöder iOS 12.0 och högre. För smartphones med iOS 10.3 eller lägre måste operativsystemet uppdateras för att den senaste versionen av appen ska kunna användas.

* Se länkarna till Playstore och App Store för den mest korrekta och uppdaterade informationen.
Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lgeha.nuts
Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342

 

 

*Det kan finnas begränsningar i att använda appen beroende på andra specifikationer hos din smartphone, utöver OS-versionen.
• RAM: 2GB
• Upplösning: 1280 x 800 (WXGA)
• Tillgängligt lagringsutrymme: 377,2 MB
*Skärmen i instruktionerna kan skilja sig från vad som faktiskt visas i appen. Produkters och tjänsters tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på vilka modeller du äger och vilken region eller vilket land du befinner dig i samt på appens och produkternas versioner.

image

F. Hur använder jag Smart Diagnosis-funktionen?

Smart Diagnosis är en funktion som undersöker möjliga orsaker till fel hos produkten. Fortsätt med stegen nedan om du äger produkter med Smart Diagnosis-logotypen.

1. Gå till Menu > Smart Diagnosis uppe till vänster på startskärmen
Tryck på menyikonen uppe till vänster på startskärmen och välj Smart Diagnosis.
2. Efter att du har valt en produkt fortsätter du med Smart Diagnosis genom att följa vägledningen.
Smart Diagnosis-skärmen visas efter att produkt har valts.

 

 

*Om Wi-Fi Smart Diagnosis inte stöds kan du prova att köra Audible Smart Diagnosis genom att följa instruktionerna som visas på appskärmen. Observera att en ton för diagnosticering avges medan den hörbara smarta diagnosen pågår.
*Skärmen i instruktionerna kan skilja sig från vad som faktiskt visas i appen. Produkters och tjänsters tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på vilka modeller du äger och vilken region eller vilket land du befinner dig i samt på appens och produkternas versioner.

image

F. Vad gör jag om jag har bytt ut min router?

Om du har bytt ut routern på en plats där dina produkter finns behöver du också byta ut
produktnätverket som är registrerat i appen. Om du inte gör det kan du kanske inte använda produkterna.

1. I menyn uppe till vänster på appens startskärm väljer du "Enhetsinställningar".
Tryck på menyikonen uppe till vänster på startskärmen och välj Enhetsinställningar.
2. I listan väljer du en produkt som du vill ändra nätverk för.
Välj ett produktkort från listan och tryck på "Ändra nätverk".
3. Återställ Wi-Fi-nätverket genom att följa instruktionerna på skärmen.

 

 

*Skärmen i instruktionerna kan skilja sig från vad som faktiskt visas i appen. Produkters och tjänsters tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på vilka modeller du äger och vilken region eller vilket land du befinner dig i samt på appens och produkternas versioner.

image

F. För iPhone-användare: Har du problem med att lägga till produkter i ThinQ-appen?

Om du inte kan lägga till produkter i iPhone med iOS 14, kanske inte ThinQ har rätt åtkomstbehörighet. ThinQ kräver åtkomst till följande inställningar:

1. Ändra "Lokalt nätverk" till PÅ
För att lägga till produkter till ThinQ måste din telefon vara ansluten till ditt lokala nätverk. Kontrollera att Wi-Fi-nätverket är anslutet och att ThinQ har fått åtkomstbehörighet.
Inzoomning på menyn Lokalt nätverk i iPhone-inställningarna

2. Tillåt åtkomst till "Plats".
Inzoomning på menyn Plats i iPhone-inställningarna
1) Tryck på "Plats"
2) Välj "Medan du använder appen" eller "Alltid".
3) Aktivera "Exakt plats"
Med alternativet "Exakt plats" kan appen hitta produkter med större precision.
Med platstjänsten kan du fjärrstyra produkter, använda automatiseringsfunktioner och hitta kundtjänst baserat på aktuell platsinformation.
När du har konfigurerat alla inställningar kan du försöka lägga till produkten igen.

 

 

*Skärmen i instruktionerna kan skilja sig från vad som faktiskt visas i appen. Produkters och tjänsters tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på vilka modeller du äger och vilken region eller vilket land du befinner dig i samt på appens och produkternas versioner.
*Se Apples policyer för den senaste informationen. https://support.apple.com/en-mk/HT211870

image

F. Hur ändrar jag appens standardspråk inom samma region?

Att ändra standardspråket för ThinQ-appen inom samma regioninställning kan vara möjligt endast för utvalda regioner (länder). Du kan ändra språkinställningarna genom att följa ordningen nedan.

1. Gå till Meny uppe till vänster på startskärmen och tryck på ikonen Inställningar uppe till höger.
Tryck på menyikonen uppe till vänster på startskärmen och välj Appinställningar uppe till höger.
2. Tryck på "Språk" för att kontrollera och ändra språk Välj språk.

 

 

*Skärmen i instruktionerna kan skilja sig från vad som faktiskt visas i appen. Produkters och tjänsters tillgänglighet kan variera beroende på vilka modeller du äger och vilken region eller vilket land du befinner dig i samt på appens och produkternas versioner.

image

