Life's Good

På LG tror vi att livet är menat att värdesättas, fyllt med meningsfulla ögonblick och glädje. Det är därför vår slogan, Life's Good, är så viktig för oss. Den inkapslar positivism, inspiration och strävan efter ett liv berikat med speciella stunder och upplevelser.

Med tiden har Life's Good utvecklats och blivit den ledstjärna som genomsyrar allt vi gör, och driver vår passion att utveckla produkter som förbättrar i din vardag och förhöjer dina vardagliga upplevelser. Från banbrytande teknologier till intuitiva designlösningar är vårt mål att göra ditt liv enklare, bättre och mer innehållsrikt.

Följ med oss på en inspirerande resa när vi fortsätter att forma en bättre framtid för dig och för planeten. Upplev kraften hos Life's Good och upptäck hur den kan lyfta stunder i ditt liv.

 

Expressiva symboler

Upptäck våra expressiva symboler som ger vårt varumärke liv. Vår logotyp, vår ansiktssymbol, kommer till liv i olika former av utryck, för att fömedla en känsla eller ett budskap.

Hur LG:s produkter förbättrar ditt liv

Vi är hängivna att göra ditt liv bättre, enklare och mer innehållsrikt. Utforska vårt breda sortiment av produkter som är utformade för att förbättra och förenkla i din vardag.

 

Underhållning för hemmet: Större, bättre, smartare – förhöj upplevelsen med OLED-teknik

Upplev underhållning på högsta nivår med våra avancerade OLED-TV-apparater och ljudsystem. Njut av fantastiska visuella upplevelser, omslutande ljud och sömlös anslutning som levererar biokänsla direkt till ditt vardagsrum. Vår OLED-teknik ger djup svärta, levande färger och en svårslagen kontrast som tillsammans skapar en fantastisk, uppslukande upplevelse.

läs mer

Förbättrade tvättrutiner: Tvättlösningar i bästa möjliga energiklass och med generös kapacitet

Uppgradera dina tvättrutiner med LG:s smarta och snygga tvättlösningar. Våra energieffektiva tvättmaskiner och torktumlare hjälper dig att spara tid, så att du kan ägna mer tid åt saker som känns viktigare än just att tvätta. Upplev användervänligheten och effektiviteten hos våra innovativa lösningar för tvätt, och hur de skonsamt tar hand om dina favoritplagg. Med LG Styler, vår revolutionerande ångklädskåp, kan du snabbt och enkelt fräscha upp plagg som inte är direkt smutsiga och inte behöver tvättas.

läs mer

Köksglädje: Rymliga kylar och frysar som håller din mat fräsch längre

 

Våra kylskåp är utrustade med avancerad teknik som håller dina livsmedel fräscha, samtidigt som den stora kapaciteten hjälper dig att organisera och ha enkel tillgång till alla dina matvaror. Upplev den perfekta balansen mellan stil och funktionalitet med våra innovativa kylar och frysar.

läs mer

LG-skärmar: Effektiv gaming och effektivt arbete

Vi förstår att gaming och arbete har olika krav. Därför erbjuder vi ett brett utbud av skärmar som är anpassade för att möta dina specifika behov. Fördjupa dig i fantastiska visuella upplevelser, smidig spelupplevelse och responsiv prestanda med våra skärmar som är inriktade på gaming och utformade för att ge det bästa inom spelvärlden. För ditt arbete och din produktivitet levererar våra skärmar klarhet, exakta färger och ergonomisk design, vilket ger den perfekta miljön för effektivt arbetsflöde. Upptäck den perfekta skärmen från vårt omfattande sortiment.

läs mer

Engagemang för hållbarhet: En bättre framtid med LG

Vi är engagerade i att skapa en grönare framtid genom vårt hållbarhetsarbete. Hållbarhet genomsyrar allt vi gör och driver oss att utveckla innovativa lösningar som minimerar vår miljöpåverkan. Från energieffektiva produkter till mer miljövänlig tillverkning strävar vi efter att göra en positiv skillnad. Vi är stolta över att ha fått den prestigefyllda EcoVadis Gold-ratingen för 2023. Detta erkännande speglar vårt orubbliga engagemang för ansvarsfullt företagande och miljöansvar. Följ med oss på vår resa mot en grönare framtid.

Engagemang för hållbarhet: En bättre framtid med LG läs mer
Betala med Klarna
Köpnu. Betala senare med Klarna.
Så här fungerar det
  • Steg1
    Läggvarorna i din kundvagn och välj "Klarna" i kassan
  • Steg2
    Klarnaskickar en e-postbekräftelse och påminnelser när det är dags att betala
  • Steg3
    Du kan genomföra dina framtida Klarna-köp med bara ett klick
Betalasenare

Betala inom 30 dagar. Prova sakerna i lugn och ro hemma och bestäm vad du vill behålla. Inga räntor eller avgifter när du betalar i tid. Varavillkor

Dela upp
  • Delbetalningsplan Betala enligt en plan, så att köpet är fullt betalt efter till exempel 12månader. Vill du betala mer en månad går det bra och du kan närsomhelst betala den resterande skulden.
  • Flexibla delbetalningar Betala ett minimibelopp varje månad. Du väljer själv om du vill betala minimibeloppet eller valfritt belopp över minimibeloppet.

Närdu godkänts kan du hantera dina betalningar och få betalningspåminnelser iKlarna-appen. Varavillkor

Om Klarna

LG har ett samarbete med Klarna för att ge våra kunder flexibla betalningsalternativ för köp på LG.com. Läs mer

Vanliga frågor

Besök vår sida med vanliga frågor och läs mer om hur man använder Klarna. Läs mer

Klarnas dataskydd

Läs mer

 