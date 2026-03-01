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Ett reklamliknande bannerfoto med texten ”Life’s Good.” till vänster mot en suddig grön och beige bakgrund. I mitten syns en liten bild av en LG-handbok med texten ”Din handbok i vardagsteknik”. Till höger sitter ett äldre par i en soffa hemma; kvinnan håller en mobiltelefon medan mannen använder en bärbar dator. Växter och kuddar syns i bakgrunden.

Ett reklamliknande bannerfoto med texten ”Life’s Good.” till vänster mot en suddig grön och beige bakgrund. I mitten syns en liten bild av en LG-handbok med texten ”Din handbok i vardagsteknik”. Till höger sitter ett äldre par i en soffa hemma; kvinnan håller en mobiltelefon medan mannen använder en bärbar dator. Växter och kuddar syns i bakgrunden.

Din handbok i vardagsteknik

Vi gör det enkelt att förstå tekniken som gör livet bättre.
En guide för din trygghet i det digitala hemmet.

Din handbok i vardagsteknik Ladda ner handboken

Tekniken i hemmet utvecklas snabbt…

Det är därför vi har tagit fram Din handbok i vardagsteknik. Vi märker att många känner en tveksamhet inför de nya funktionerna i våra moderna produkter.

 

Vår vision är “Life’s Good”, och det betyder att tekniken ska arbeta för dig, inte tvärtom. Den här guiden är skapad för att överbrygga klyftan mellan innovation och användning.

Smart tech & AI

Vi förklarar hur artificiell intelligens faktiskt hjälper dig i vardagen, från tvättmaskiner som känner av material till kylskåp som minskar matsvinn.

Symboler & Ikoner

Sluta gissa. Vi går igenom de vanligaste symbolerna på dina vitvaror och hemelektronik.

Inställningar

Optimera din utrustning för både prestanda och miljö. Rätt inställningar sparar både energi och tid.

Digitala betalningar

Känn dig säker när du handlar eller betalar digitalt. Vi guidar dig genom säkerhetsrutiner och hur du skyddar din integritet.

Redo att upptäcka handboken?

Detta är en guide för att du ska känna dig mer säker och bekväm, inte en teknisk manual.

Ladda ner handboken

PDF-format, 4,2 MB. Gratis för alla.

Besök oss fysiskt

Handboken finns även att hämta i utvalda Elon-butiker.

Delbetala med Klarna
Betala för dina LG produkter tryggt med Klarna! Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt.
Så här fungerar det
  • 1. Shoppa smidigare
    Köp det du älskar med Klarna. Det är precis som shopping ska vara – enkelt, säkert och roligt
  • 2. Dela upp
    Betala lite då och då. Genom att dela upp din betalning kan du köpa nu och sprida dina kostnader upp till 36 månader. Nu med 0% ränta upp till 12 månader, för ordrar från 9 990 kr och uppåt
  • 3. Betala senare
    Betala inom 30 dagar. Få din order och betala bara för det du väljer att behålla, utan räntor eller avgifter.
Observera att det kan förekomma små avvikelser i beräkningen av månadskostnaden och den totala kostnaden.Det slutliga beloppet visas på Klarnas webbplats när du slutför köpet.
Exempel på delbetalning

Vid köp av denna produkt för kronor med 12 månaders räntefri delbetalning är räntan 0 %, den månatliga administrationsavgiften 0 kronor och uppläggningsavgiften 0 kronor. Den effektiva räntan är 0 % och det totala beloppet att betala blir kronor.

Att låna kostar pengar!

Om du inte kan betala tillbaka skulden i tid riskerar du en betalningsanmärkning. Det kan leda till svårigheter att få hyra bostad, teckna abonnemang och få nya lån. För stöd, vänd dig till budget- och skuldrådgivningen i din kommun. Kontaktuppgifter finns på konsumentverket.se

 