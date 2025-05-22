Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED Se den
ändlösa innovationen

Emblemet Världens ledande OLED TV i 12 år visas. Bakgrunden ser ut som ett utställningsutrymme. I fjärran syns en LG OLED TV.

12 års arv av branschformande innovation och
banbrytande framsteg

I över 12 år har LG kontinuerligt levererat revolutionerande OLED-teknik som driver vår bransch framåt. Lär känna vår historia – från världens första OLED TV till våra OLED-innovationer med AI år 2025.

LG TV. Titeln lyder 2025, LG:s senaste OLED evo G5. Priser syns bredvid. Tom's guide, G5 verkar ännu ljusare och mer färggrann. 2025 Bästa innovation i videoskärmar från CES Innovation Awards.

I över 12 år har LG kontinuerligt levererat revolutionerande OLED-teknik som driver vår bransch framåt. Lär känna vår historia – från världens första OLED TV till våra OLED-innovationer med AI år 2025.

LG TV. Titeln lyder, 2024 Världens första transparenta OLED TV. Priser syns bredvid LG Signature OLED T TV:n. Times bästa uppfinningar 2024, en helt ny subtilt attraktiv TV. 2025 iF Design Award Guldvinnare. 2024 Bästa innovation i videoskärmar från CES Innovation Awards.

I över 12 år har LG kontinuerligt levererat revolutionerande OLED-teknik som driver vår bransch framåt. Lär känna vår historia – från världens första OLED TV till våra OLED-innovationer med AI år 2025.

LG TV. Titeln lyder, 2023 Världens första True Wireless OLED TV. Priser syns bredvid. What Hi-Fi, banar vägen för att fler TV-apparater ska bli trådlösa på ett bekvämt sätt under kommande år. 2025 Bästa innovation i videoskärmar och 2024 Bästa innovation i Gaming och eSports från CES Innovation Awards.

I över 12 år har LG kontinuerligt levererat revolutionerande OLED-teknik som driver vår bransch framåt. Lär känna vår historia – från världens första OLED TV till våra OLED-innovationer med AI år 2025.

LG TV. Titeln lyder, 2020 Världens första rullbara OLED TV. Priser syns bredvid. Forbes, denna otroliga rullbara OLED TV imponerade på alla. 2020 Bästa innovationspriset från CES Innovation Awards.

I över 12 år har LG kontinuerligt levererat revolutionerande OLED-teknik som driver vår bransch framåt. Lär känna vår historia – från världens första OLED TV till våra OLED-innovationer med AI år 2025.

LG TV. Titeln lyder, 2017 Världens första tapet-OLED TV. Priser syns bredvid. Video, äntligen blir en dröm sann. 2017 Bästa innovationspriset från CES Innovation Awards.

I över 12 år har LG kontinuerligt levererat revolutionerande OLED-teknik som driver vår bransch framåt. Lär känna vår historia – från världens första OLED TV till våra OLED-innovationer med AI år 2025.

LG TV. Titeln lyder, 2013 Världens första 55-tums OLED TV.

I över 12 år har LG kontinuerligt levererat revolutionerande OLED-teknik som driver vår bransch framåt. Lär känna vår historia – från världens första OLED TV till våra OLED-innovationer med AI år 2025.

*Omdia. 12 år av flest sålda enheter 2013-2024. Detta resultat är inte ett stöd för LGE eller dess produkter. Besök https://www.omdia.com/ för mer information.

*CES Innovation Awards baseras på beskrivande material som skickats till domarna. CTA verifierade inte riktigheten av någon inlämning eller av några påståenden och testade inte produkten som fick priset.

Möt innovationen som ligger i kärnan av varje LG OLED

Den första OLED-dedikerade processorn som finslipats genom åratals evolution

Dedikerad till OLED, fortsätter vår alpha AI Processor att imponera med sin toppmoderna teknik. I över ett decennium har varje ny utveckling ständigt höjt standarden för OLED-kvalitet.

Se vår bästa OLED TV

Utvecklingen av varje alpha AI Processor från 2018 till idag visas. Inbäddad text visar processorinnovation eller uppgradering som införts varje år, med den senaste som erbjuder personanpassning baserad på 1,6 miljarder bilddatapunkter och 40 miljoner ljuddatapunkter.

*Specifikationer kan variera per modell.

Upplev Perfect Black OLED, bara med LG OLED

Upplev häpnadsväckande bilder som bara Perfect Black OLED kan ge. Njut av perfekta svärtor, perfekta färger, mjuka toningar utan dis, ett oändligt kontrastförhållande, allt i äkta upplösning med tydliga pixlar.

Väggmonterad LG OLED TV. På skärmen visas en bergskedja mot en kvällshimmel fylld av stjärnor. Skärmen är delad itu. Den ena änden är märkt Icke-Perfect Black skärm, färgerna är matta och gråa och stjärnorna syns knappt. I den andra änden, märkt "Perfect Black"-skärm, är svärtorna djup och mörk, stjärnorna är ljusa och vita, vilket resulterar i en mycket tilltalande bild med hög kontrast.

Perfect Black

Perfect Black är UL-verifierad och ger

sanna svärtor för att förbättra upplevd

ljusstyrka och kontrast, oavsett

om det är ljust eller mörkt runt dig.

*LG OLED-skärm är verifierad av UL för perfekta svärtor uppmätta till IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, baserad på typisk inomhusbelysningsmiljö (200 lux till 500 lux).

*Faktisk prestanda kan variera beroende på omgivande ljus och visningsmiljö.

En färgglad papegoja i ultrahög upplösning mot en svart bakgrund. Vattendroppar svävar i luften runt den. Bilden visar Perfect Color eftersom varje nyans på papegojans kropp är levande och intensiva. Den mörka bakgrunden med de detaljerade vattenstänken framhäver även hur skärmen är reflektionsfri. Olika logotypcertifikat från UL och Intertek syns. Dessa hänvisar till 100 % färgtrohet och 100 % färgvolym och att skärmen är reflektionsfri. Text syns också, kontrollera Perfect Color-certifieringsmärket.

Perfekta färger

En favorit bland filmarbetare, LG OLED

TV-apparater är certifierade för 100 % färgvolym

och 100 % färgtrogenhet. Njut av naturtrogna,

levande färger även i solljus och mörka

miljöer.

*”Reflektionsfri” gäller OLED M5 83/77/65-tum och OLED G5 83/77/65/55-tum.

*"100 % färgåtergivning" och "100 % färgvolym till DCI-P3" gäller för 2025 OLED TV.

*LG OLED-skärmen är verifierad av UL för Perfect Color mätt enligt IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection-standarder.

*100 % färgvolym definieras som prestanda för skärmar som är lika med eller större än DCI-P3-standardfärgvolymen som verifierats oberoende av Intertek.

*LG OLED-skärmen är certifierad av Intertek för 100 % färgåtergivning mätt enligt CIE DE2000-standarden med 125 färgmönster.

*Skärmens reflektans definieras som värdet Specular Component Included (SCI) vid 550nm, oberoende testat av Intertek.

*LG OLED-skärmen har uppmätts till under 1 % som en reflektionsfri skärm av Intertek.

De främsta filmskaparna väljer
LG OLED

Våra OLED-TV uppfyller några av de högsta filmstandarderna. Hör hur hyllade branschproffs personligen föredrar innovationen och kvaliteten hos LG OLED TV.

Den amerikanske filmskaparen Sean Baker berättar vad han gillar med LG OLED TV. Hans citat lyfts fram: svärtorna är djupa. Överlag är det en fantastisk bild helt enkelt.

Sean Baker

Intervju med filmfotograf Natasha Braier om varför hon väljer LG OLED TV. Citatet lyfts fram, det är främst för att bara LG OLED representerar färgerna jag avsett med ett rikt spektrum.

Natasha Braier

Den professionella coloristen Walter Volpatto pratar om färgåtergivningen hos LG OLED TV. Hans citat lyfts fram: detta möjliggör detaljerad färgåtergivning och kontrast som bevaras precis som skaparen avsåg.

Walter Volpatto

Filmfotografen Ed Grau pratar om LG OLED:s Perfect Black. Hans citat lyfts fram: som någon som fokuserar mycket på mörka områden vid filminspelning blev jag mycket imponerad av hur LG OLED:s Perfect Black.

Edu Grau

Den amerikanska filmfotografen Chris Blauvelt pratar om LG OLED TV-skärmens reflektionsfria egenskaper. Hans citat lyfts fram, det var fantastiskt att se sann svärta i bilden utan reflektioner. Jag uppskattade även funktionen Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

Chris Blauvelt

Filmfotografen Amy Vincent delar sina intryck av LG OLED TV. Hennes citat lyfts fram, jag var imponerad över hur väl LG OLED fångade tonerna och kurvorna i mörka områden.

Amy Vincent

Den Los Angeles-baserade coloristen John Daro talar om LG OLED TV:ns Perfect Black-funktion. Hans citat lyfts fram, Perfect Black var verkligen nästintill perfekt. Jag fick uppleva väldigt mörka och extrema svärtor.

John Daro

Filmfotografen Tim S. Kang talar om sina erfarenheter med LG OLED TV:ns bildkvalitet. Hans citat lyfts fram, jag kunde se med mina egna ögon att LG OLED är bäst på att skildra svärtor och bibehåller de minsta detaljerna.

Tim S. Kang

Koreanska regissören Na Hong-Jin talar om sina erfarenheter med att se på film på en LG OLED TV. Hans citat lyfts fram, jag kände att den visar de ursprungliga förhållandena då filmen filmades.

Na Hong-jin

Nästa generations LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote kompletterar AI experience

Styr din TV enkelt med AI Magic Remote - ingen extra enhet behövs! Med en rörelsesensor och rullningshjul, peka och klicka för att använda den som en virtuell mus eller helt enkelt tala för röstkommandon.

*AI Magic Remotes design, tillgänglighet och funktioner kan variera beroende på region och språk som stöds, även för samma modell.

*Vissa funktioner kan kräva en internetanslutning. 

*AI Voice Recognition tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål.

*AI Magic Remote kan kräva ett separat köp beroende på din TV:s storlek, modell och region.

LG webOS-gränssnitt med AI Magic Remote i förgrunden. Miniatyrbilderna i användargränssnittet visar personliga innehållsrekommendationer från AI Voice ID.
Närbild av en LG QNED TV-skärm som visar hur AI Search fungerar. Ett litet chattfönster är öppet som visar hur användaren frågade efter vilka sportspel som är tillgängliga. AI Search svarar via chatt och genom att visa miniatyrer av tillgängligt innehåll. En uppmaning att fråga Microsoft Copilot visas också.
Sci-fi-innehåll spelas upp på en LG QNED TV-skärm. På skärmen syns AI Chatbot-gränssnittet. Användaren skickade ett meddelande till chatboten och sade att skärmen är för mörk. Chatboten erbjöd lösningar på begäran. Hela scenen är även delad itu. Den ena sidan är mörkare, den andra sidan är ljusare, vilket visar hur AI Chatbot löste problemet för användaren automatiskt.
En familj på fyra är samlad kring en LG AI TV. En cirkel visas runt personen som håller i fjärrkontrollen och visar deras namn. Detta visar hur AI Voice ID känner igen varje användares röstsignatur. webOS-gränssnittet visar sedan hur AI automatiskt byter konto och rekommenderar personanpassat innehåll.
Närbild av en LG QNED TV-skärm som visar hur AI Search fungerar. Ett litet chattfönster är öppet som visar hur användaren frågade efter vilka sportspel som är tillgängliga. AI Search svarar via chatt och genom att visa miniatyrer av tillgängligt innehåll. En uppmaning att fråga Microsoft Copilot visas också.
Sci-fi-innehåll spelas upp på en LG QNED TV-skärm. På skärmen syns AI Chatbot-gränssnittet. Användaren skickade ett meddelande till chatboten och sade att skärmen är för mörk. Chatboten erbjöd lösningar på begäran. Hela scenen är även delad itu. Den ena sidan är mörkare, den andra sidan är ljusare, vilket visar hur AI Chatbot löste problemet för användaren automatiskt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID känner igen varje användares unika röstsignatur och erbjuder personanpassade rekommendationer när du talar.

AI Search

Fråga din TV vad som helst. Inbyggd AI känner igen din röst och ger snabbt personliga rekommendationer till dina önskemål. Du kan även få ytterligare resultat och lösningar med Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interagera med AI Chatbot via din AI Magic Remote och ta itu med alla problem från inställningar till felsökning. AI kan förstå användarens avsikt och tillhandahåller omedelbara lösningar.

*AI Voice ID kan visa reducerat eller begränsat innehåll, beroende på region och nätverksanslutning. 

*Stöd för Voice ID kan variera beroende på region och land och är tillgängligt på TV-apparater med OLED, QNED, NanoCell och UHD som släpps från 2024 och framåt.

*Det fungerar bara med appar som stöder Voice ID-kontot.

*AI Search är tillgängligt på TV-apparater med OLED, QNED, NanoCell och UHD som släpps från 2024 och framåt. 

*AI Search använder LLM-modellen i USA och Korea.

*AI Chatbot tillhandahålls endast i länder som stöder NLP på sitt modersmål.

*Det är möjligt att länka AI Chatbot till kundtjänst.

*Vissa funktioner kan kräva en internetanslutning.

LG AI Magic Remote framför en LG TV-skärm. På skärmen visas en personlig hälsning från LG AI med anpassade nyckelord baserade på användarens sök- och visningshistorik. Vid fjärrkontrollen visas en ikon och etikett som visar att AI Concierge-funktionen är lättillgänglig med ett kort tryck på AI-knappen.
En skärm för en användare som går igenom AI Picture Wizard-processen för personanpassning. Ett av alternativen är markerat, som om användaren redan gjort sitt val.
En skärm för en användare som går igenom AI Sound Wizard-processen för personanpassning. Rutnät med ikoner för olika ljudklipp. Ett av alternativen är markerat, som om användaren redan gjort sitt val.
LG AI Magic Remote framför en LG TV-skärm. På skärmen visas en personlig hälsning från LG AI med anpassade nyckelord baserade på användarens sök- och visningshistorik. Vid fjärrkontrollen visas en ikon och etikett som visar att AI Concierge-funktionen är lättillgänglig med ett kort tryck på AI-knappen.
En skärm för en användare som går igenom AI Picture Wizard-processen för personanpassning. Serier av bilder visas där användarens val markeras. En laddningsikon visas och därefter en liggande bild anpassad från vänster till höger.
En skärm för en användare som går igenom AI Sound Wizard-processen för personanpassning. Serier av ljudklippsikoner väljs. En jazzsångare och saxofonspelare visas, ljudvågor som representerar det personanpassade ljudet är animerade över bilden.

AI Concierge

Ett kort tryck på AI-knappen på din fjärrkontroll öppnar din AI Concierge som ger anpassade sökord och rekommendationer baserat på din sök- och visningshistorik.

AI Picture Wizard

Avancerade algoritmer lär dig dina preferenser genom att gå igenom 1,6 miljarder bildmöjligheter. Baserat på dina val skapar din TV en personanpassad bild bara för dig.

AI Sound Wizard

Välj det ljud du gillar från ett urval av ljudklipp. Från 40 miljoner parametrar skapar AI en skräddarsydd ljudprofil anpassad efter dina preferenser.

*AI Concierge menyer och appar som stöds kan variera beroende på land.

*AI Concierge menyer som visas kan vara annorlunda vid lanseringen.

*AI Concierge nyckelordsrekommendationer varierar beroende på app och tid på dygnet.

Upplev vad LG AI TV kan göra för dig!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot och AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Upplev framtidens TV—där innovation möter perfektion

Världens första
trådlösa OLED TV
med 4K video-
och ljudöverföring
på 144Hz

Vår Zero Connect Box sänder 4K i virtuellt
förlustfri bildkvalitet med låg svarstid.
Eliminera sladdtrassel och njut av
diverse innehåll utan allt krångel
med trådbundna konfigurationer.

Tre olika vardagsrum med en LG True Wireless-TV som visar hur fritt från sladdar utrymmet blir utan behov av kablar. Zero Connect Box syns också undangömd någonstans, nästan utom synhåll.

*Världens första 144Hz trådlösa TV jämfört med traditionella TV-apparater som har en mottagare för sändningar.

*4K 144Hz gäller för OLED M5 83/77/65-tum. Andra True Wireless-modeller har en uppdateringsfrekvens på 120Hz.

*Visuellt förlustfri från interna testresultat med ISO/IEC 29170-2 där faktisk prestanda beror på inställningar, miljöförhållanden och användning. 

*Zero Connect Box bör installeras lägre än TV:ns trådlösa mottagare.

*Placering av Zero Connect Box i ett skåp kan resultera i signalstörningar beroende på materialet och tjockleken på skåpet.

*Enheterna måste vara anslutna via kabel till Zero Connect Box.

*Strömkabelanslutning till både TV-skärmen och Zero Connect Box krävs.

*Vid köp får kunderna antingen LG OLED evo eller LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

Världens första
äkta transparenta
och trådlösa
OLED TV med
trådlös 4K
video- och
ljudöverföring

LG SIGNATURE OLED T omdefinierar vad 

som är möjligt, med en hisnande och

overklig tittarupplevelse.

Olika utrymmen med en LG Signature OLED T-TV. I var och en av dessa är TV:n i genomskinligt läge och visar hur T-Contents bilder smälter samman med verkligheten. I en av scenerna är informationsfältet också synligt som visar datum, tid och temperatur.

*4K 144Hz gäller för OLED M5 83/77/65-tum. Andra True Wireless-modeller har en uppdateringsfrekvens på 120Hz.

*Placering av Zero Connect Box i ett skåp kan resultera i signalstörningar beroende på materialet och tjockleken på skåpet.

*Zero Connect Box bör installeras lägre än TV:ns trådlösa mottagare.

*Enheterna måste vara anslutna via kabel till Zero Connect Box.

*Strömkabelanslutning till både TV-skärmen och Zero Connect Box krävs.

*Vid köp får kunderna antingen LG OLED evo eller LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

*Världens första transparenta TV jämfört med traditionella TV-apparater som har en mottagare för sändningar.

*Produkttransparensen som bestäms av interna tester är 43 %, detta kan variera beroende på den faktiska användningsmiljön och förhållandena.

Lyfter KONST med
LG OLED-teknik

Renommerade KONSTnärer väljer LG OLED som sin digitala duk 

Vår oändliga innovation sträcker sig till och med in i KONSTvärlden. Med LG OLED inspireras konstnärer världen över att skapa unika upplevelser med vår skärmteknik och oöverträffade visuella kvalitet.

Utställningen Suh Se Ok x LG OLED visas tillsammans med ett citat från Suh Do Ho, en av konstnärerna: den transparenta digitala duken fångade genast min uppmärksamhet. LG Signature OLED T syns också. Korta beskrivningar av konstnären och Frieze Seoul 2024 kan också ses.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul är en internationellt erkänd

konstmässa med fokus på samtidskonst 

som presenterar 100 av de mest inflytelserika 

konstgallerierna i Asien.

The Shepard Fairey x LG OLED-utställningen visas. Beskrivningar av Frieze Los Angeles 2024 och om konstnären visas också. LG OLED evo AI syns också. Shepard Faireys citat lyfts fram, jag ville samarbeta med LG OLED eftersom upplösningen på skärmen är otrolig. Färgåtergivningen är väldigt, väldigt sofistikerad.

FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles är ett firande av

modern konst i den dynamiska

Los Angeles-kulturen och regionens 

globala deltagande i den visuella konsten.

Konstnären Six N. Fives utställning med LG OLED TV-apparater visas. En kort beskrivning av konstnären och Frieze New York 2023-evenemanget visas. Six N. Fives citat lyfts fram, den ljusa skärmen, exakta färger och oändliga kontrastförhållandet hos LG OLED-TV väcker gränslös fantasi hos konstnärener. LG OLED evo TV visas också.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York för samman

världens ledande konstgallerier för att visa

ambitiösa verk från ledande konstnärer. Det är

ett tillfälle att engagera med nya talanger

och konstvärldens viktigaste figurer.

LG OLED-innovation vid CES genom åren

Olika LG OLED-utställningar och installationer på CES visas. Detta täcker CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 och CES 2025.

LG OLED TV med ett färgstarkt abstrakt konstverk på skärmen och alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 framhävd bakom den. Ljusa ljus flyger från processorn och TV:n som visar upp dess avancerade teknik. Emblemet "Världens ledande OLED TV i 12 år" syns också.

Möt vår
mest avancerade
OLED TV hittills

Möt vår <br>mest avancerade <br>OLED TV hittills Läs mer

*Omdia. 12 år av flest sålda enheter 2013-2024. Detta resultat är inte ett stöd för LGE eller dess produkter. Besök https://www.omdia.com/ för mer information.

Jämför OLED TV-apparater och hitta din

Jämför funktioner sida-vid-sida enkelt för att välja den bästa TV:n för dig.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 produktbild
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 produktbild
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 produktbild
OLED C5
Skärm LG SIGNATURE OLED (97-tums), LG OLED evo (83,77,65-tums) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Storlek Upp till 97-tum (97,83,77,65-tum) Upp till 97-tum (97,83,77,65,55,48-tum) Upp till 83-tum (83,77,65,55,48,42-tum)
True wireless True wireless - -
Processor alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65-tum), Brightness Booster Max (97-tum) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65,55-tum), Brightness Booster Max (97,48-tum) Brightness Booster (83,77,65,55-tum)
Färg Perfekta svärtor, perfekta färger Perfekta svärtor, perfekta färger Perfekta svärtor, perfekta färger
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (virtuella 11.1.2-kanaler), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (virtuella 11.1.2-kanaler), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (virtuella 11.1.2-kanaler), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Operativsystem (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program
Läs mer Läs mer Läs mer

*Funktioner kan variera per modell. Se varje respektive produktsida för detaljerade specifikationer.

*Specifikationer kan variera per modell eller skärmstorlek.

*Stöd för vissa funktioner kan variera beroende på region och land.

