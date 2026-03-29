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Möt AI Core-Tech
i LG-apparater
LG:s beprövade teknik, Core-Tech sedan 1998, utvecklas nu till AI Core-Tech och kombinerar mekanisk precision med människocentrerad känslighet som förkroppsligar LG:s vision om ”Affectionate Intelligence”.
LG AI-apparater,
driver utvecklingen av hemmet
Bakom varje enkel touch förvandlar LG AI Core-Tech decennier av expertis till genomtänkt handling – lärande, anpassning och respons i ditt hem.