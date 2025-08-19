About Cookies on This Site

Singel-splitt

Ett Singel-splitt luftkonditioneringssystem är ett perfekt val för olika butiker. Dess kompatibilitet med ett brett utbud av inomhusenheter höjer komforten i utrymmet och ger optimal energieffektivitet och pålitlig prestanda.

Vad är Singel-splitt?NyckelfunktionerProduktlinjeVanliga frågor och svar
Vad är Singel-splitt?
Vad är singel-splitt?

Singel-splitt-system

Ett Singel-splitt system, som kännetecknas av en inomhus- och en utomhusenhet, är exceptionellt kompakt och tyst. Denna effektiva kombination möjliggör optimala energibesparingar och ideal klimatkontroll för alla utrymmen.

Nyckelfunktioner

Flexibel kompatibilitet

Flexibel kompatibilitet

En enda utomhusenhet ansluts sömlöst till ett brett utbud av inomhusenheter, vilket möjliggör en mängd olika estetiska designval som förstärker utrymmets unika attraktionskraft och bekväma atmosfär.

Energibesparing

Energibesparing

Till skillnad från konventionella kompressorer justerar LG Smart Inverter Compressor intelligent luftflödet för optimal komfort och energibesparingar, oavsett yttre förhållanden.

Energibesparing

Pålitlighet

Den konsekventa prestandan hos ett Singel-splitt system bibehålls även under tuffa förhållanden, såsom oregelbunden strömförsörjning och extremt väder.

Energibesparing

LG ThinQ

Upplev friheten med fjärrstyrning av ditt hem. LG ThinQ™-appen möjliggör bekväm temperaturkontroll, röstkontroll och övervakning av energiförbrukningen i realtid, vilket optimerar effektiviteten i hemmet.

* Observera att ett WiFi-modem kan vara nödvändigt, beroende på var du befinner dig.

Produktlinje

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Round Cassette

Round Cassette

Dual Vane Cassette

Dual Vane Cassette

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Takupphängd

Takupphängd

Golvstående enhet

Golvstående enhet

Väggmonterad enhet

Väggmonterad enhet

Konsoll

Konsoll

* Produktlinje kan variera från land till land.

Vanliga frågor och svar

Q.

Vad är inverter-luftkonditionering och hur fungerar den?

A.

En inverter-luftkonditionering kan justera kompressorns motorhastighet för att reglera temperaturen. Jämfört med en kompressor med fast hastighet är en kompressor med variabel hastighet mest känd för högre energieffektivitet och lägre bullernivå.

Q.

Vad är lamellteknik och hur viktigt är det?

A.

Lamelltekniken är utformad för förbättrad korrosionsbeständighet och skyddar luftkonditioneringens kondensorspolar från korrosion och rost. Följande tekniker ökar kyleffektiviteten och livslängden hos luftkonditioneringsapparater avsevärt.

- Gold Fin-teknik: Den exklusiva guldfärgade korrosionsskyddsbeläggningen appliceras på värmeväxlarens lamell. Gold Fin-tekniken säkerställer att värmeväxlaren är mer hållbar och att ytan är mer motståndskraftig mot korrosion under mycket längre tid.

- Black Fin-teknik: Den svarta beläggningen med förstärkt epoxiharts appliceras på luftkonditioneringsapparatens externa enheter för starkt skydd mot olika korrosiva yttre förhållanden, såsom saltföroreningar och luftföroreningar, inklusive ångor.

Q.

Behöver ett singel-splitt system underhåll?

A.

Ett singel-splitt system behöver regelbundet underhåll. Detta inkluderar en grundlig filterrengöring varje år för att hjälpa dem att drivas mer effektivt och sänka driftskostnaderna. LG:s överlägsna kompressorteknik ger stabil prestanda över ett brett temperaturområde.

Q.

Var ska jag installera inomhusenheten i ett singel-splitt system?

A.

Rätt installationsplats för varje typ av inomhusenhet bidrar till optimal prestanda.

A. Ceiling Mounted Cassette
En takmonterad kassetttyp erbjuder utmärkt lämplighet för kommersiellt bruk, inklusive i kaféer, bagerier och klädaffärer. För optimal miljökomfort rekommenderas att enheten installeras centralt i taket.

B. Ceiling Concealed Duct
En dold kanal i taket möjliggör samtidig kylning av flera rum, såsom kontor eller hotell. Det är bäst att installera kanalen högt upp på väggen eller i taket, fritt från hinder som kan blockera ventilen.

C. Golvstående enhet
För att säkerställa optimalt luftflöde bör en golvstående enhet helst installeras i samma riktning som ett fönster, och ventilationskanalen bör hållas fri från hinder.

D. Väggmonterad enhet
För optimal installation av en väggmonterad enhet, placera den i mitten av rummet, nära taket, utan att några hinder blockerar ventilen.

Q.

Vad är skillnaden mellan singel-splitt och multisplitt?

A.

En singel-splitt lösning avser ett luftkonditioneringssystem där en inomhusenhet är parad med en utomhusenhet. Ett Multisplitt-system, å andra sidan, tillåter flera inomhusenheter att fungera med en utomhusenhet.

Kontakta oss med en köpförfrågan för mer information om produkten och vi kommer att kontakta dig.

