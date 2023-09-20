About Cookies on This Site

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 18,000 BTU รุ่น INR18E LG DUALCOOL Plasmaster

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 18,000 BTU รุ่น INR18E LG DUALCOOL Plasmaster

INR18E

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 18,000 BTU รุ่น INR18E LG DUALCOOL Plasmaster

INR18E

INR18E
รูปภาพแสดงเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีตัวกรองเบื้องต้นอยู่ด้านบน มีส่วนวงกลมขยายที่แสดงให้เห็นว่ามีการดักจับฝุ่นไว้ในตัวกรองขั้นต้น อ่าน Pre-Filter ด้านซ้ายบน
Pre-Filter

ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ ตั้งแต่ในขั้นตอนแรก

Pre-Filter ช่วยป้องกันและดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่ด่านแรก

ฝุ่นละอองแสดงให้เห็นผ่านด้านนอกของเครื่องที่มองไม่เห็น ฝุ่นละอองและเศษผงถูกดักจับก่อนที่อากาศจะไหลออก อ่าน Fine Dust Filter ในด้านมุมบนซ้าย
FineDust Filter

ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาด

กำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดและบริสุทธิ์

แสดงฝั่งขวาด้านนอกของเครื่องฟอกอากาศ โลโก้ LG อยู่ตรงกลางด้านหน้าและโลโก้ DUAL Inverter แสดงที่มุมขวา อากาศ Blue และไอออนเป็นฟองลมออกมาจากเครื่อง อ่านไอโอไนเซอร์ Plasmaster ที่มุมซ้ายล่าง โลโก้ TUV Rheinland และโลโก้อินเตอร์เท็กแสดงอยู่ถัดจากรูปภาพ

Plasmaster™ Ionizer++

เพื่อให้ห้องของคุณสะอาดปราศจากแบคทีเรีย

กำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ 99.9%* และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์**

*ได้รับการรับรองจากสถาบัน TUV (ประเทศเกาหลีใต้) ว่าพลาสมาสเตอร์ไอออนไนเซอร์ สามารถกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียที่ติดอยู่ได้ถึง 99% (3 ชนิด Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
**Intertek ตรวจสอบแล้วว่าความเข้มของกลิ่นยาสูบลดลงจาก 3.6 เป็นต่ำกว่า 1.5 หลังจากผ่านไป 60 นาที (โทลูอีน, แอมโมเนีย, กรดอะซิติก)

เป่าลมภายในเครื่อง เพื่อลดความชื้น และกำจัดฝุ่น ด้วยระบบ Auto Cleaning จะกำจัดและทำความสะอาดเครื่อง ตามที่แสดงให้เห็นด้วยแสงไฟที่สว่างภายใน อ่าน Auto Cleaning ในด้านมุมบนซ้าย
Auto Cleaning

การทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ

ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียในตัวเครื่อง

คอมเพรสเซอร์ DUAL Inverter รับประกัน 10 ปีเต็ม

คอมเพรสเซอร์ DUAL Inverter รับประกัน 10 ปีเต็ม

รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ของเครื่องปรับอากาศนานถึง 10 ปี ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานสบายใจได้ว่าจะได้รับการคุ้มครอง อย่างยาวนานตลอดอายุการใช้งาน

rac-artcool-green-2022-07-1-dual-inverter

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

ขนาดทำความเย็น (BTU/H)
18,000
ขนาดสินค้า (กว้างxสูงxลึก) (มม.)
ขนาดตัวเครื่องด้านในเพื่อทำความเย็น (998 x 345 x 210) ขนาดตัวเครื่องด้านนอกเพื่อปล่อยไอร้อน (770 x 545 x 288)
ประเภทสินค้า
เครื่องปรับอากาศระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์
LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ไม่มี

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ระดับพลังงาน

ระดับ 1 ดาว

ยูวี นาโน

ไม่มี

ไอออไนเซอร์

มี

สเปคทั้งหมด

ทั่วไป

ขนาดตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร_กว้างxสูงxลึก(มม.)

998 x 345 x 210

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร(กก.)

11.2

ขนาดตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร_กว้างxสูงxลึก(มม.)

770 x 545 x 288

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร(กก.)

32.5

ประเภทสารทำความเย็น

R32

ทำความเย็น

การควบคุมทิศทางกระแสลม (ขึ้นและลง)

มี

การควบคุมทิศทางกระแสลม (ซ้ายและขวา)

ไม่มี

การฟอกอากาศ

ไอออไนเซอร์

มี

การประหยัดพลังงาน

ระดับพลังงาน

ระดับ 1 ดาว

ความสะดวก

Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

มี

แผ่นกรอง

แผ่นกรองป้องกันสารก่อภูมิแพ้

ไม่มี

แผ่นกรองฝุ่นละเอียด

มี

แผ่นกรองขนาดเล็ก

ไม่มี

ความสะอาด

ไล่ความชื้นในแผงคอยล์เย็นอัตโนมัติ

มี

ยูวี นาโน

ไม่มี

