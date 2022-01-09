About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG

8 เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของขวัญขึ้นบ้านใหม่ มีประโยชน์ ถูกใจคนรับ

09/01/2022

ครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของขวัญปีใหม่ประโยชน์ใช้งานครบครัน

แนะนำของขวัญขึ้นบ้านใหม่ คนให้สุขใจ คนรับแฮปปี้

การทำบุญขึ้นบ้านใหม่ ถือเป็นธรรมเนียมที่ยึดถือและปฏิบัติสืบทอดกันมาตั้งแต่อดีต โดยผู้ที่ถูกเชิญไปร่วมงานฉลองขึ้นบ้านใหม่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเหล่าญาติสนิทมิตรสหาย ต่างร่วมกันมอบของขวัญขึ้นบ้านใหม่เพื่อแสดงความยินดีกับเจ้าของบ้าน การเลือกของขวัญขึ้นบ้านใหม่สามารถเลือกได้หลายประเภท ไม่ว่าจะเป็นของขวัญขึ้นบ้านใหม่แบบของใช้ ของตกแต่งบ้าน รวมถึงของที่มีความหมายมงคลต่าง ๆ โดยของขวัญที่ได้รับความนิยมที่สุด คือ “เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า” สามารถนำมาใช้ประโยชน์ภายในบ้านได้อีกด้วย

 

บทความนี้จึงรวบรวมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG มาฝาก สำหรับผู้ที่กำลังมองหาของขวัญขึ้นบ้านใหม่ ไม่ว่าจะซื้อเข้าบ้านหลังใหม่ของตัวเอง หรือจะซื้อเป็นของขวัญให้ญาติสนิทมิตรสหาย รับรองว่าสุขใจทั้งผู้ให้และผู้รับแน่นอน

ไอเดียของขวัญขึ้นบ้านใหม่ มีประโยชน์ เจ้าของบ้านได้ใช้งาน

1. เครื่องซักผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FM1209N6W ช่วยการถนอมผ้า

เริ่มต้นของขวัญขึ้นบ้านใหม่ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า ตัวช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกในการทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้า ช่วยให้ชีวิตของคุณง่ายมากยิ่งขึ้น ขอแนะนำเครื่องซักผ้า 9 kg จาก LG ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องความทันสมัยและความทนทาน อย่าง เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FM1209N6W มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion Direct Drive ออกแบบการหมุนของถังซักไปในหลายทิศทางแตกต่างกันไป เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการซัก และการถนอมผ้าอย่างสูงสุด ตัวเครื่องทำงานเงียบ นิ่ง และทนทาน ด้วยมอเตอร์ต่อตรง Inverter Direct Drive ไม่มีสายพานและรอก พร้อมทั้งแอลจียังรับประกันตัวมอเตอร์ยาวนานถึง 10 ปีอีกด้วย

2. เครื่องอบผ้า

เครื่องอบผ้า LG

 

ครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RV10VHP3W1 ซักและอบผ้าในขึ้นตอนเดียว

เครื่องอบผ้า LG คุณสามารถซักและอบผ้าได้ง่ายในขึ้นตอนเดียว เพียงแค่เลือกโปรแกรม Wash+Dry เครื่องจะทำงานทั้งซักและอบในการเลือกโปรแกรมเพียงครั้งเดียว หมดปัญหาเรื่องกลิ่นอับกวนใจ แนะนำ เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV10VHP3W1 ความจุ 10 กก. ทำงานด้วยระบบ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ขยายช่วงความเร็วในการหมุนช่วยประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้น 22% และยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Eco Hybrid™ สามารถเลือกฟังก์ชัน Energy Mode ประหยัดพลังงาน 21% หรือ Time Mode ประหยัดเวลา 24% ตามไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ พร้อมระบบ Smart WI-FI control สามารถควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ที่สำคัญมีฟีเจอร์ Gentle Care อบผ้าอุณหภูมิต่ำช่วยลดรอยยับและป้องกันการหดตัวของเสื้อผ้าอีกด้วย

3. ตู้เย็น

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side

 

ตู้เย็น LG Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES ช่วยถนอมอาหารได้ยาวนาน

ตู้เย็น 4 ประตู จาก LG ช่วยเก็บความเย็นและถนอมอาหารทั้งผัก ผลไม้ เนื้อสัตว์ ให้มีความสดใหม่ แนะนำตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-J257CQES ขนาด 22.4 คิว มาพร้อมระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor ช่วยคงความสดได้ยาวนาน เครื่องทำงานเสียงเงียบไม่รบกวนคนในบ้าน พร้อมเทคโนโลยี InstaView Door-in-Door™ รุ่นล่าสุด เพียงเคาะสองครั้ง ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นอาหารภายในเพิ่มขึ้น 23% แบบไม่ต้องเปิดประตู ช่วยลดการสูญเสียความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นได้มากถึง 41% คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน ที่สำคัญทำความสะอาดท่อจ่ายในช่องกดน้ำทุกวันโดยอัตโนมัติด้วยแสง UVnano™ ลดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.99% อีกด้วย

4. เครื่องดูดฝุ่น

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นถังเก็บฝุ่น LG รุ่น VK53202NNT

 

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นถังเก็บฝุ่น LG รุ่น VK53202NNT กำลังไฟ 2,000 วัตต์

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดบ้านของคุณไม่น่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป ด้วยประสิทธิภาพและเทคโนโลยีใหม่เพื่อช่วยให้ชีวิตของคุณง่ายขึ้น แนะนำเครื่องดูดฝุ่นถังเก็บฝุ่น รุ่น VK53202NNT กำลังไฟ 2,000 วัตต์ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีบีบอัดฝุ่น Kompressor ช่วยบีบอัดฝุ่นให้เป็นก้อนง่ายต่อการทำความสะอาด สามารถจุฝุ่นได้มากขึ้นและฝุ่นไม่ฟุ้งกระจาย ตัวถังเก็บฝุ่นถูกออกแบบมาให้ใช้งานง่าย สามารถถอดถังเก็บฝุ่นออกมาเช็ดล้างได้สะดวก

5. เครื่องปรับอากาศ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ รุ่น IVQ13S1

 

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL UV รุ่น IVQ13S1

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยมอบความเย็นภายในบ้าน แนะนำแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ13S1 ขนาด 12,000 Btu ประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ระดับ 2 ดาว มีระบบเพื่ออากาศสะอาด 5 ขั้นตอน สามารถกรองฝุ่นได้เล็กถึง PM2.5 และด้วยเทคโนโลยี UVnano สามารถกำจัดแบคทีเรียภายในพัดลมโพรงกระรอกด้วยแสง UVC ที่ติดตั้งไว้ด้านในอย่างทั่วถึงทั้ง 4 จุดได้ถึง 99.99%* และยังมีฟังก์ชัน Plasmaster Ionizer++ ที่ปล่อยประจุไอออน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% และยังช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ช่วยให้อากาศภายในบ้านสะอาดสดชื่นอีกด้วย

6. เครื่องฟอกอากาศ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 จำกัดฝุ่นละออง

ด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วยกำจัดฝุ่นละออง กลิ่นที่ไม่พึ่งประสงค์ภายในบ้าน แนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 นวัตกรรมใบพัดที่ออกเเบบมาให้ลดแรงต้านของอากาศ และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการกระจายอากาศสะอาดสดชื่น 360 องศา พร้อม Clean Booster เทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG กระจายแรงลมเร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมได้ไกล 7.5 เมตร ระบบกรองอากาศแบบใหม่ Safe Plus Filter ช่วยกำจัดทั้งแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และก๊าซอันตรายต่าง ๆ ที่สำคัญมีจอแสดงผลสภาพอากาศอัจฉริยะผ่านระบบเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 และยังควบคุมการทำงานได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

7. ตู้อบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ LG Styler

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC

 

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ดูแลเสื้อตัวโปรดของคุณ

ตู้อบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ LG Styler นวัตกรรมใหม่ ช่วยดูแลเสื้อผ้าชุดพิเศษของคุณได้อย่างอ่อนโยน แนะนำตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler รุ่น S3MFC มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันอบผ้าที่ช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ และแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าได้มากถึง 99.9% (รับรองโดยสถาบัน BAF) และยังสามารถลดกลิ่นอับในเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ อีกทั้งตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler มีเทคโนโลยี Gentle Dry ในการอบผ้าด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำ ช่วยป้องกันปัญหาเสื้อผ้าหดตัวและความเสียหายที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากการอบลมร้อนได้เป็นอย่างดี

8. สมาร์ททีวี

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV

 

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2 ภาพสวยสมจริง

สมาร์ททีวีอุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับรายการสุดโปรดแบบไม่จำกัด แนะนำ LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2 มาพร้อมระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS อัดแน่นฟังก์ชันการทำงาน ช่วยให้การรับสัญญาณไม่ติดขัด ภาพไม่กระตุก หน้าจอ OLED evo เปล่งแสงเองมอบความสว่างและคมชัดขึ้น รองรับระบบภาพและเสียง Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงสมจริงเสมือนมีโรงภาพยนตร์ขนาดย่อมภายในบ้าน ที่สำคัญรองรับคำสั่งด้วยเสียงผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ AI & Google Assistant บนสมาร์ทโฟน
 
 
ทั้งหมดนี้คือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าคุณภาพดีจากแบรนด์ LG สำหรับมอบเป็นของขวัญขึ้นบ้านใหม่ให้ญาติผู้ใหญ่ เพื่อนสนิท คนรู้ใจ หรือของแต่งบ้านให้ตัวเอง ก่อนการตัดสินใจซื้อของขวัญให้ผู้อื่นอย่าลืมคำนึงว่าผู้รับมีความชื่นชอบด้านไหนและมีบุคลิกเป็นอย่างไร รวมถึงประโยชน์ด้านการใช้งาน สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

