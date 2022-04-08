About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงและผู้ชายกำลังนั่งดูทีวี

หนัง Disney Plus น่าดู 2022 สนุกทุกแนว ดูเพลินไม่เบื่อ

08/04/2022

แนะนำหนังน่าดูในดิสนีย์พลัส ปี 2022

 

Article (เนื้อหาบทความ):

หนังดิสนีย์สนุก ๆ ครบทุกแนว ดูได้ต่อเนื่องแบบไม่มีพัก

ปัจจุบันประเทศไทยมีบริการสตรีมมิงให้เลือกชมมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Netflix, HBO GO, WeTV, Viu ฯลฯ และสตรีมมิ่งใหม่ล่าสุด Disney Plus+ Hotstar ที่อัดแน่นไปด้วยคุณภาพ พร้อมมอบความบันเทิงและความสนุกครบทุกแนว ทั้งการ์ตูน Disney เจ้าหญิง การ์ตูนจากพิกซาร์ หนังแนวฮีโร่ หนังเก่าที่คิดถึง รวมถึงหนังและซีรีส์ชื่อดังในเอเชีย

ด้วยความหลากหลายของคอนเทนต์บนดิสนีย์พลัส จึงทำให้ผู้ใช้หลายคนตื่นเต้นจนไม่รู้ว่าจะเริ่มดูเรื่องไหน หรือบางคนอาจกำลังหาหนัง Disney สนุก ๆ ดูอยู่ เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการตัดสินใจมากขึ้น บทความนี้ LG แนะนำหนัง Disney Plus น่าดู 2022 ให้กับทุกคน มีครบทุกแนวที่คุณตามหา จะเลือกชมในวันหยุดยาวหรือเลือกดูในวันว่าง ๆ ก็ได้เช่นกัน

แนะนำหนัง Disney Plus+ Hotstar เต็มอิ่มทุกหมวดหมู่

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

 

แนะนำหนังน่าดูในดิสนีย์พลัส ปี 2022

 

เริ่มต้นกันด้วยภาพยนตร์สายเวทสไตล์ Marvel “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” ภาคต่อล่าสุดของหมอแปลก ว่าด้วยเรื่องราวของดร.สเตรนจ์ ที่มีเหตุให้ได้พบเจอกับ อเมริกา ชาเวซ เด็กหญิงผู้มีพลังพิเศษเดินทางข้ามจักรวาลได้! แต่เธอกลับถูกไล่ล่าเพื่อช่วงชิงพลังจากผู้ไม่หวังดีจึงทำให้ดร.สเตรนจ์ต้องช่วยเหลือ

Mulan 2020

 

หนัง Mulan 2020

จากการ์ตูนที่ครองใจใครหลายคน สู่การเปิดตำนานในรูปแบบของคนแสดง Mulan 2020 เล่าถึงยุคที่จีนเกิดสงคราม โดยจักรพรรดิออกคำสั่งว่าแต่ละครอบครัวต้องส่งผู้ชายเข้ามาร่วมกองทัพหนึ่งคน จึงทำให้ ‘มู่หลาน’ หญิงสาวผู้มีใจกล้าหาญตัดสินใจปลอมตัวเป็นผู้ชายเพื่อออกรบแทนพ่อของตัวเองที่เป็นนักรบทรงเกียรติแต่มีอาการบาดเจ็บ เธอต้องร่วมฝึกฝนการต่อสู้ไปพร้อม ๆ กับการปกปิดความลับความเป็นผู้หญิงของตัวเอง จากนั้นการผจญภัยครั้งยิ่งใหญ่จึงเริ่มต้นขึ้น

Avatar

 

Avatar ภาพยนตร์เหนือจินตนาการ

Avatar หนังดังในตำนานที่ตราตรึงใจและสร้างรายได้ถล่มทลายไปทั่วโลก เป็นเรื่องราวของโลกอนาคตเหนือจินตนาการ ที่มนุษย์หลายคนรวมถึง ‘เจต ซัลลี่’ อดีตทหารที่ประสบอุบัติเหตุจนไม่สามารถเดินได้ด้วยตัวเอง เลือกเดินทางไปตามหาพลังงานและที่อยู่อาศัยบนโลกแห่งแพนโดรา โลกที่ดูเหมือนจะวิเศษแต่เป็นเมืองที่เต็มไปด้วยอากาศเป็นพิษ ทางเดียวที่ทำได้คือการแปลงจิตเพื่อเข้าไปอยู่ในตัวอวตาร การไปที่นั่นทำให้เขาเดิน วิ่ง และใช้ชีวิตได้อย่างอิสระ

Pirates of the Caribbean

 

Pirates of the Caribbean

โจรสลัดขวัญใจผู้ชมทั่วโลก เป็นเรื่องราวของตำนานโจรสลัดผู้โด่งดัง ‘กัปตันแจ็ก สแปร์โรว์’ กับเรือพร้อมด้วยนาฬิกาเข็มทิศคู่ใจที่จะพาคุณออกเดินทางเพื่อตามหาสมบัติแห่งท้องทะเล Pirates of the Caribbean สามารถรับชมได้ครบทุกภาคใน Disney+ Hotstar

Aladdin

 

หนัง Aladdin เวอร์ชั่นคนแสดง

ชวนคุณมาขยับร่างกายไปพร้อม ๆ กับตัวละครในภาพยนตร์เพลง Aladdin เวอร์ชั่นคนแสดง เรื่องราวของเด็กหนุ่ม ‘อะลาดิน’ ที่มีเหตุให้ได้พบเจอกับยักษ์จีนี่ในตะเกียงวิเศษ ที่เขาปลดปล่อยออกมาพร้อมพร 3 ข้อ หลังจากที่เขาเริ่มขอพรข้อแรกความสนุกจึงได้เริ่มขึ้น เรื่องนี้มีกลิ่นอายการร้อง เล่น เต้นระบำตามต้นฉบับเหมือนเดิม สนุกดูเพลินทั้งครอบครัวแน่นอน

Doctor Lawyer

 

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Doctor Lawyer

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Doctor Lawyer พูดถึงเรื่องราวของศัลยแพทย์คนหนึ่งที่ผ่าตัดผิดพลาด จึงผันตัวเองมาเป็นทนายความสุดเคร่งขรึม เป็นซีรีส์แนวใหม่ที่ผสมผสานเรื่องราวของวงการแพทย์และกฎหมายได้อย่างลงตัว เนื้อหาเข้มข้นน่าติดตาม

Ms.Marvel

 

Ms.Marvel ซีรีส์เรื่องใหม่จากค่ายมาเวล

ซีรีส์น้องใหม่จากค่าย Marvel เรื่องราวของ ‘กมลา ข่าน’ วัยรุ่นอเมริกันมุสลิมผู้ซึ่งเป็นแฟนพันธุ์แท้ของ Super Hero หญิง ‘กัปตันมาเวล’ แต่ทางบ้านของเธอกลับห้ามปรามสิ่งต่าง ๆ ที่เธออยากทำ โดยเฉพาะเรื่องการแต่งตัวที่ถูกมองว่าไม่เหมาะสม จนกระทั่งวันหนึ่งเธอได้รับพลังพิเศษเช่นเดียวกับเหล่าฮีโร่ที่เธอหลงใหล หลังจากนั้นเรื่องราวความเข้มข้นจึงได้เริ่มต้นขึ้น

Alita: Battle Angel

 

Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel เป็นภาพยนตร์ไลฟ์แอ็กชันที่ดัดแปลงมาจากมังงะดังในยุค 90’s เรื่องราวการอยู่ร่วมกันของมนุษย์และหุ่นยนต์ในยุคศตวรรษที่ 26 โดยมีดร.อิโตะ ศัลยแพทย์หุ่นยนต์ที่ได้เข้าไปพบชิ้นส่วนของไซบอร์กสาว ‘อลิตา’ ในกองขยะ เข้าจึงเก็บเธอมาซ่อมแซมจนสมบูรณ์ แต่ส่วนที่ขาดหายไปคือความทรงจำของเธอ แต่สิ่งหนึ่งที่โดดเด่นมากคือเรื่องการต่อสู้ของเธอ เป็นการต่อสู้จากดาวอังคารที่หายสาบสูญไปนานกว่า 300 ปี เธอจึงได้เข้าร่วมต่อสู้เพื่อกำจัดพวกอาชญากร ไปพร้อม ๆ กับการค้นหาตัวตนของตัวเองที่ขาดหายไป

The Maze Runner

 

The Maze Runner

เริ่มต้นเรื่องราวของ ‘โทมัส’ ชายหนุ่มที่ตื่นขึ้นมาพร้อมกับผู้ชายวัยเดียวกัน ซึ่งพวกเขาไม่รู้ตัวว่ามาอยู่ที่นี่ได้อย่างไรและจำชื่อตัวเองไม่ได้ โดยทุ่งกว้างที่เขามาอาศัยอยู่เป็นวงกตมฤตยูที่มีการควบคุมให้ทุกคนอยู่กันได้ ทุก ๆ เช้าประตูที่พวกเขาอยู่จะเปิดออก และปิดเมื่อตะวันตกดิน เป็นเรื่องราวการเรียนรู้และการต่อสู้ไปพร้อม ๆ กับการค้นหาเรื่องราวของตัวเองที่สนุกเข้มข้น ซึ่งในดิสนีย์พลัสมีให้คุณได้รับชมแบบจุใจตั้งแต่ภาค 1 ไปจนถึงภาค 3

RAMPANT

 

ภาพยนตร์ซอมบี้ RAMPANT

เรื่องราวซอมบี้เกาหลีในยุคโซซอนที่ตอนนั้นมีราชวงศ์ชิงคอยดูแลอยู่ และเมื่อมีรัชทายาทต้องการล้มอำนาจขุนนางในวังแต่ไม่สามารถทำได้สำเร็จ จึงต้องเรียกน้องชาย ‘กังลิม’ ให้กลับมาช่วยกอบกู้สถานการณ์แทน แต่เมื่อกังลิมกลับมาก็พบเรื่องราวประหลาด เพราะเมืองแห่งนี้ได้เกิดการแพร่ระบาดของเชื้อไววัสที่ทำให้คนกลายเป็นซอมบี้ เป็นอีกหนึ่งภาพยนตร์ซอมบี้ที่ควรค่าแก่การรับชม

ขั้นตอนง่าย ๆ รับชม Disney Plus+ Hotstar บน LG Smart TV

หากต้องการรับชมหนัง ภาพยนตร์ หรือซีรีส์ใน Disney Plus+ Hotstar ให้จุใจ จัดเต็มทั้งภาพและเสียงที่ให้ความสมจริง แนะนำรับชม Disney+ Hotstar ในทีวี LG ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสและเติมแต่งจินตนาการแบบไม่รู้จบ โดยมีขั้นตอนการรับชมง่าย ๆ ดังนี้
1. เชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตบน LG Smart TV รุ่นปี 2018 - 2021 (webOS4.0 - webOS6.0) จากนั้น Click ไอคอน Disney+ Hotstar ตรงตำแหน่ง App list (Launcher) ในหน้า Home
2.Click ปุ่ม Continue หลังตกลงรับ Term of use จากนั้นเลือก Sign in บัญชี Disney+ Hotstar
3. Sign in บัญชีโดยเข้าไปที่ lg-tv.hotstar.com ใน Browser บนสมาร์ทโฟนหรือ PC เมื่อล็อกอินแล้วหน้าจอจะโชว์รหัส 4 ตัว
4. กรอกเบอร์มือถือและรหัส 4 ตัวบนทีวี แต่หากไม่ได้เป็นสมาชิก Disney+ Hotstar รายเดือน หรือรายปีจะต้องทำการสมัครตามขั้นตอนที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอมือถือ
5. หลังจากล็อกอิน Disney+ Hotstar ในทีวี LG เสร็จแล้ว สามารถรับชมหนัง ภาพยนตร์ หรือซีรีส์ได้ทันที ใช้งานง่ายไม่ต่างจากการรับชมบนสมาร์ทโฟน แท็บเล็ต หรือ PC
โดย LG Smart TV รุ่นที่รองรับการรับชม Disney Plus+ Hotstar จะเป็นรุ่นตั้งแต่ปี 2018 – 2021 อาทิ สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED 8K รุ่น OLED88Z1 สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED88ZX และ สมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55NANO75TPA ฯลฯ ทั้งนี้ สามารถตรวจสอบ https://www.lg.com/th/about-lg/press-media/LG_Smart_TV-Disney_Plus ได้ที่นี่

 

LG Smart TV รับชมสตรีมมิ่งได้หลากหลาย

 

สมาร์ททีวี LG มีให้เลือกหลายขนาด หลายดีไซน์ หลายราคา มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ทันสมัยบนระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS เฉพาะตัวของ LG ที่ช่วยให้การรับสัญญาณลื่นไหล ไม่มีสะดุด ภาพไม่กระตุก และเติมเต็มทุกอรรถสรสในการรับชม พร้อมมอบประสบการณ์การรับชมด้วยความคมชัดสูงสุดระดับ 8K และรองรับระบบเสียง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงคมชัดสมจริงเสมือนนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ขนาดย่อม หากสนใจสมาร์ททีวี LG หรือผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

