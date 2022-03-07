About Cookies on This Site

คู่รักกำลังนั่งดูหนัง พร้อมระบบเสียง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos เพิ่มอรรถรส.

Smart TV ยี่ห้อไหนดี 2022 ภาพคมชัด เพิ่มอรรถรสความบันเทิง

07/03/2022

สมาร์ททีวี LG ตัวช่วยสร้างความบันเทิง.

สมาร์ททีวี LG ไอเทมสร้างความบันเทิงของคนในครอบครัว

 

 

สมาร์ททีวีเป็นอุปกรณ์สร้างความบันเทิงที่ได้รับความนิยม เพราะเป็นการสลัดภาพจำของทีวีสี่เหลี่ยมแบบเดิม ๆ และแทนที่ด้วยความทันสมัย ดีไซน์สวยงาม ทั้งยังมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ตอบโจทย์ผู้ใช้งานได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม อีกทั้งภาพยังมีความคมชัด รองรับการเชื่อมต่อที่หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะดูหนัง ฟังเพลง เล่นเกม หรือแม้แต่เชื่อมต่อเพื่อท่องโลกอินเทอร์เน็ตก็สามารถทำได้ง่าย ๆ ไม่ยุ่งยาก

ที่สำคัญราคา Smart TV ในปัจจุบันไม่ได้สูงอย่างที่คิด มีให้เลือกหลายขนาดตั้งแต่ 32 นิ้ว ขึ้นไปจนถึง 88 นิ้ว และหากใครกำลังมองหา Smart TV ยี่ห้อไหนดี 2022 ที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้อย่างครอบคลุม ราคาคุ้มค่า และมีบริการหลังการขายที่ดีเยี่ยม แนะนำสมาร์ททีวี LG ที่ใช้ระบบปฏิบัติการเฉพาะตัว webOS อัดแน่นด้วยฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ลื่นไหล ทั้งยังมาพร้อมคุณสมบัติอื่น ๆ ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มการรับชมความบันเทิงของคุณและคนในบ้านได้เป็นอย่างดี

  •  

เคล็ดลับการเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวีให้ตอบโจทย์ เลือกขนาดให้เหมาะสม

 

 

ต้องพิจารณาปัจจัยอื่นก่อนตัดสินใจเลือกขนาดสมาร์ททีวี เช่น พื้นที่ในการจัดวาง ระยะห่างระหว่างผู้ชมกับทีวี งบประมาณ และความต้องการของผู้ซื้อว่าชอบหน้าจอขนาดเท่าไหร่ แต่ถึงอย่างไรจำเป็นต้องเลือกระดับความคมชัดให้สัมพันธ์กับขนาดหน้าจอด้วยเสมอ เพราะหากเลือกหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่แต่ระดับความคมชัดต่ำ อาจทำให้ภาพแตก เบลอ และทำให้การรับชมไม่ได้อรรถรสเท่าที่ควร

 

เลือกตามชนิดของหน้าจอสมาร์ททีวี

 

 

ประเภทหน้าจอสมาร์ททีวีมีให้เลือกเยอะ โดยตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจคือ LG OLED TV ที่มีค่าคอนทราสต์สูง ช่วยให้หน้าจอทีวีดำสนิท มีความคมชัด สีสันบนหน้าจอสวยสมจริง มาพร้อมเสียงที่ได้คุณภาพ ทำให้กลายเป็นหน้าจอทีวีที่ทันสมัยและดีที่สุดในตอนนี้

ผู้ชายสองคนนั่งเล่นเกม พร้อมระบบภาพ Dolby Vision Gaming 4K.

สมาร์ททีวี LG รองรับระบบภาพ Dolby Vision Gaming 4K.

เลือกสมาร์ททีวีที่มาพร้อมระบบเสียง Dolby Audio

 

Dolby Audio เป็นเทคโนโลยีมาตรฐานที่ควรมีอยู่ในสมาร์ททีวี เพราะเป็นฟีเจอร์เกี่ยวกับระบบเสียงที่ช่วยให้คุณภาพเสียงดีขึ้น และช่วยยกระดับในการรับชมสื่อบันเทิงต่าง ๆ ตัวอย่าง LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2 ที่ใช้ระบบภาพและเสียง Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos ที่รวมกันแล้วให้ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ขนาดย่อม นอกจากนี้ยังรองรับ Dolby Vision Gaming 4K ที่ 120Hz เพื่อให้การเล่นเกมลื่นไหลและสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น

เลือกตามงบประมาณในกระเป๋า

 

ปัจจัยสำคัญในการเลือกซื้อคือ ‘งบประมาณในกระเป๋า’ หากมีงบประมาณจำกัด อาจเลือกซื้อเป็นเพียงสมาร์ททีวีจอภาพ LED ที่แม้จะให้คุณภาพน้อยกว่า OLED แต่ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการรับชมได้ดีเช่นกัน ที่สำคัญยังเป็นสมาร์ททีวีราคาไม่แพงและราคาถูกกว่าหน้าจอ OLED อยู่พอสมควร แต่หากมีงบประมาณไม่จำกัดและต้องการความคมชัดแบบเต็มตา สามารถเพิ่มขนาด ความคมชัด และคุณภาพหน้าจอทีวีได้ตามสมควร

สมาร์ททีวี LG ไอเทมเติมเต็มความบันเทิงให้ทุกคนในบ้าน

  •  

LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LQ630B ทีวี 32 นิ้ว

  •  

รูปต้นไม้ในหน้าจอทีวี LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LQ630B

LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LQ630B ภาพสวย เสียงดี ดีไซน์ร่วมสมัย.

 

สมาร์ททีวี 32 นิ้วราคาเอื้อมถึง LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LQ630B ทีวี 32 นิ้วความละเอียดหน้าจอ 1 ล้านพิกเซล (1366 x 768p) พร้อมยกระดับความคมชัดของภาพด้วย Resolution Up-scaler รองรับภาพ HDR 10 Pro และ HLG สมาร์ททีวี ThinQ AI Ready ดีไซน์ตัวเครื่อง Black Frame สีดำร่วมสมัยเหมาะสำหรับทุกการจัดวาง พลังเสียง 10 วัตต์และระบบเสียงแบบรอบทิศทาง 2.0 Ch มี Connectivity รองรับการเชื่อมต่อทั้งแบบ HDMI และ USB

 

LG Full HD Smart TV รุ่น 43LM5750

  •  

กลุ่มเพื่อนดูบอลผ่านหน้าจอทีวี LG Full HD Smart TV รุ่น 43LM5750

Smart TV LG รุ่น 43LM5750 ความคมชัดระดับ Full HD

 

 

หากมองหาสมาร์ททีวี 43 นิ้ว ราคาคุ้มค่า แนะนำ LG Full HD Smart TV รุ่น 43LM5750 ความละเอียด 2 ล้านพิกเซล รองรับภาพ HDR 10 Pro และ HLG ยกระดับความคมชัดของภาพด้วย Resolution Upscaler สมาร์ททีวี ThinQ AI Ready สามารถแชร์คอนเทนต์จากมือถือไปบนหน้าจอทีวีได้อีกด้วย (Mobile Connection).

 

 

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65NANO91TPA

  •  

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65NANO91TPA ในห้องนั่งเล่น

ทีวี LG NanoCell ความชัดระดับ 4K ภาพเสียงสมจริง

 

 

สำหรับ LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65NANO91TPA มีให้เลือกทั้งหมด 2 ขนาด คือหน้าจอ 65 นิ้วและ 86 นิ้ว รับชมคอนเทนต์ความบันเทิงแบบเต็มตาด้วยขนาดหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ มาพร้อมสีสันบริสุทธิ์สมจริง NanoCell Display ด้วยความคมชัดระดับ 4K (3840 × 2160p) ควบคุมแสงหน้าจอให้ดีขึ้น และมอบภาพเสียงเสมือนโรงภาพยนตร์ผ่านฟังก์ชัน Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

 

 

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55UP7750

  •  

เล่นเกมผ่านหน้าจอ LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55UP7750

LG Smart TV รุ่น 55UP7750 ใช้งานคู่กับ Magic Remote.

 

 

ทีวี LG 55 นิ้ว รุ่นไหนดี แนะนำ LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55UP7750 ทีวี 55 นิ้วความละเอียดภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K (3840 × 2160p) สีสันสวยสมจริงด้วยความแม่นยำของพิกเซลที่สูงกว่า Full HD ถึง 4 เท่า และให้คุณได้สัมผัสเสียงอย่างที่ควรจะเป็นด้วย FILMMAKER MODE™ ให้ตรงตามความต้องการของคอนเทนต์ มี Active HDR ภาพ HDR ทั้งแบบ HDR 10 Pro และ HLG รองรับการเล่นเกมอย่างเหนือชั้นและดื่มด่ำแอ็คชั่นสุดมันส์ Game Optimizer และกราฟิก HDR ที่ปรับแต่งพิเศษ ช่วยให้การเล่นเกมลื่นไหล มาพร้อม Magic Remote รีโมทที่ทำหน้าที่เหมือนเม้าส์ไร้สาย เพิ่มความสะดวกให้กับการใช้งานด้วย LG ThinQ AI สั่งงานด้วยเสียง รองรับ Apple Airplay2 แชร์คอนเทต์จาก iOS สู่หน้าจอทีวี

 

 

LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77C1

  •  

LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77C1 ในห้องนั่งเล่น

เติมเต็มทุกอรรถรสการรับชมด้วย LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77C1.

 

 

 

เติมเต็มสีสันสวยสมจริงและสร้างความดำสนิทด้วย Self-lighting OLED บน LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77C1 มีฟังก์ชันระบบเสียง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos และใช้ชิปประมวลผล α9 Gen4 AI Processor ช่วยยกระดับภาพ 4K เล่นเกมได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง ราบรื่น ไม่มีสะดุดด้วย G-Sync & FreeSync พลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง 2.2 Ch/40W ดีไซน์สวยงาม เพรียวบาง ช่วยตกแต่งพื้นที่ในห้องของคุณให้ดูเหมือนพิพิธภัณฑ์ศิลปะสมัยใหม่.

 

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็น Smart TV ยี่ห้อไหนดี 2022 ที่ทางเราแนะนำ แต่ถึงอย่างไรเป็นเพียงแค่การแนะนำบางรุ่นเท่านั้น เพราะ LG มีสมาร์ททีวีให้เลือกอีกหลายรุ่น ทั้งยังเพิ่มอรรถรสทั้งภาพและเสียงด้วยความคมชัดระดับ 4K เเละระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos พร้อมฟังก์ชันเฉพาะตัวที่รับรองว่าช่วยตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน ความต้องการ และเติมเต็มทุกความบันเทิงให้กับทุกคนในบ้านได้อย่างแน่นอน หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการทราบรายละเอียดทีวีแอลจี เพิ่มเติม ติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น..