About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ultrawide Monitor จอคอมพิวเตอร์ รุ่น 29WL500-B ขนาด 29 นิ้ว จอภาพ IPS

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

Ultrawide Monitor จอคอมพิวเตอร์ รุ่น 29WL500-B ขนาด 29 นิ้ว จอภาพ IPS

29WL500-B

Ultrawide Monitor จอคอมพิวเตอร์ รุ่น 29WL500-B ขนาด 29 นิ้ว จอภาพ IPS

29WL500-B
พื้นที่มากขึ้นสำหรับการทำงานหลายอย่างในเวลาเดียวกัน
จอแสดงผล 21:9 Full HD

พื้นที่มากขึ้นสำหรับการทำงานหลายอย่างในเวลาเดียวกัน

ความละเอียด 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD (2560X1080) มอบพื้นที่หน้าจอเพิ่มขึ้น 33%
เมื่อเทียบกับจอแสดงผลความละเอียด 16:9 Full HD คุณสามารถเปิดหลายหน้าต่างและดูรูปขนาดย่อได้มากขึ้น
ในคราวเดียวกัน.
ยกระดับอุปกรณ์โฮมออฟฟิศของคุณ
จอแสดงผล UltraWide™ Full HD

ยกระดับอุปกรณ์โฮมออฟฟิศของคุณ

ความละเอียด 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD (2560X1080) มอบพื้นที่หน้าจอเพิ่มขึ้น 33% เมื่อเทียบกับจอแสดงผล
ความละเอียด 16:9 Full HD เพลิดเพลินกับการสัมมนาทางเว็บของคุณ ด้วยการมองเห็นเนื้อหาข้อมูลและผู้เข้าร่วมได้มากขึ้น ด้วยจอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่.
เลิกใช้ Alt-Tab และดูการแสดงผลบนหน้าจอเดียวกัน

ห้องเรียนออนไลน์ พร้อมมุมมองที่กว้างขวาง

จัดการตำราเรียน เลคเชอร์ การสนทนา และการค้นหาข้อมูลได้อย่างง่ายดายในหน้าจอเดียว และเปลี่ยนหน้าจอที่กว้างขวางให้กลายเป็นห้องเรียนออนไลน์ในแบบที่คุณชื่นชอบ.

เลิกใช้ Alt-Tab และดูการแสดงผลบนหน้าจอเดียวกัน

เลิกใช้ Alt-Tab และดูการแสดงผลบนหน้าจอเดียวกัน

คุณจะทำรายงานได้ง่ายขึ้น ด้วยการดูเอกสารข้อมูลและสไลด์ที่เปิดไว้ข้างกันในหน้าจอเดียว โดยไม่ต้องกด Alt-Tab ครั้งแล้วครั้งเล่า

รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง

HDR 10

HDR 10

เพื่อให้สามารถสัมผัสถึงจินตนาการของผู้สร้างได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์ จอภาพรุ่นนี้เป็นไปตามมาตรฐาน HDR 10 high dynamic range รองรับระดับสีและความสว่างที่เฉพาะเจาะจง ด้วยความสามารถที่เหนือกว่าจอภาพทั่วไป.
สีที่แท้จริง มุมมองที่กว้างกว่า
IPS พร้อมด้วย sRGB 99% (ปกติ)

สีที่แท้จริง มุมมองที่กว้างกว่า

จอภาพ LG IPS แสดงผลสีได้อย่างแม่นยำ ไร้ที่ติ ด้วยมุมรับชมที่กว้างกว่า จอแสดงผล IPS ครอบคลุมช่วงสี sRGB ถึง 99%.
ติดตั้งง่าย
OnScreen Control

ติดตั้งง่าย

OnScreen Control ช่วยให้สามารถเข้าถึงการตั้งค่าจอภาพที่สำคัญๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็ว.

*ต้องดาวน์โหลดซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับการเปิดใช้งาน OnScreen Control สำหรับรายละเอียดการดาวน์โหลด ดูที่ LG.com.
*อาจมีการปรับเปลี่ยนหรืออัพเดตซอฟต์แวร์ OnScreen Control โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องแจ้งให้ทราบล่วงหน้า.
*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในวิดีโอมีไว้สำหรับแสดงตัวอย่างเพียงเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง.

AMD FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer

จุดตัด

ภาพชัดเจนและราบรื่นกว่า

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี AMD RADEON FreeSync™ เหล่าเกมเมอร์สามารถสัมผัสประสบการณ์ที่ลื่นไหล การเคลื่อนไหวทีไม่สะดุดตลอดการเล่นเกมที่รวดเร็วและคุณภาพสูง FreeSync ช่วยลดอาการสะดุดและกระตุกของหน้าจอ.

ศัตรูไม่อาจหลบซ่อนได้อีกต่อไป

มองเห็นได้อย่างชัดเจนแม้กระทั่งในฉากที่มืดมิด Black Stabilizer ตรวจจับสภาวะแสงน้อย และเพิ่มความสว่างของหน้าจอ เพื่อช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นศัตรูที่กำลังซ่อนตัวและแอบซุ่มโจมตี.

เล็งเป้าได้ดีกว่า

ฟีเจอร์ Crosshair ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์ยกระดับทักษะได้อย่างเหนือชั้น จุดโจมตีที่อยู่ตรงกึ่งกลางหน้าจอช่วยให้คุณยิงได้อย่างแม่นยำมากขึ้นในเกมยิงปืนแบบบุคคลที่หนึ่ง

การตั้งค่าแบบปรับแต่งสำหรับทุกเกม1

ปรับแต่งการตั้งค่าสำหรับทุกเกม

โหมดเกมประกอบด้วย 3 โหมดย่อย คือ FPS, RTS และ Custom สำหรับการปรับแต่งประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของคุณ หรือปรับแต่งตามประเภทเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบ

การตั้งค่าแบบปรับแต่งสำหรับทุกเกม1

ปรับแต่งการตั้งค่าสำหรับทุกเกม

โหมดเกมประกอบด้วย 3 โหมดย่อย คือ FPS, RTS และ Custom สำหรับการปรับแต่งประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของคุณ หรือปรับแต่งตามประเภทเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบ

การตั้งค่าแบบปรับแต่งสำหรับทุกเกม1

ปรับแต่งการตั้งค่าสำหรับทุกเกม

โหมดเกมประกอบด้วย 3 โหมดย่อย คือ FPS, RTS และ Custom สำหรับการปรับแต่งประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของคุณ หรือปรับแต่งตามประเภทเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบ

สวยสง่า อเนกประสงค์
ขาตั้งดีไซน์ Edge-Arc

สวยสง่า อเนกประสงค์

ขาตั้งโค้งมนที่เพรียวบาง ทำจากโลหะที่แข็งแรง สอดรับกับทุกพื้นที่ สามารถปรับระดับความเอียงของหน้าจอ เพื่อให้คุณทำงานได้อย่างสะดวกสบายมากขึ้น.

รูปภาพจำลองที่มีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างจากการใช้งานจริง

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Size [Inch]

29

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

สเปคทั้งหมด

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2019

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

27W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

24.5W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

20.5W

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2628 x 0.2628

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

73

Size [Inch]

29

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

822 x 159 x 413

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

698.1 x 317.5 x 76.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

698.1 x 410.9 x 209.4

Weight in Shipping [kg]

7.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.2

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Super Resolution+

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา