*本圖像僅供參考，實際的圖形使用者介面可能會有所不同。
*所有的顯示器皆必須連接到同一個網路。
簡易內容管理
即時遠端監控
故障或錯誤可透過即時遠端維護輕鬆處理。發生錯誤時，可透過 SNMP（簡易網路管理協定）傳送通知。
以單一線路供電及網路連線
WOL（Wake-on-LAN網路喚醒）讓使用者能夠透過網路發送訊息來開啟顯示器。由於僅需一條線路即可提供電源和網路連線，因此大幅簡化了安裝和維修過程。
*這是一個基於網絡的控制系統。 可用的AV控制系統可能因地區而異。
所有規格
DISPLAY
-
Inch
75
-
Resolution
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
350
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
TV Reception
DVB-T2/C
VIDEO
-
HDR (10 Pro / HLG)
Yes / Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
FEATURES
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)), Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 2(2.0), USB (2.0), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
HDMI In (HDCP) 2.0, CI Slot, RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin) (Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) (Ethernet), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1), Debug (Phone Jack Type) (Ext. SPK Volume Control Share)
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
600 x 400
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
1,693 x 1,048 x 345 / 35.4 kg
-
W x H x D / weight (w/o stand)
1,693 x 978 x 88.8 / 34.6 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
1,839 x 1,116 x 231 / 45.7 kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption(Typ.)
221W
-
Stand-by
0.5W