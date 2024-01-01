About Cookies on This Site

UT640S 系列

86UT640S0WA

UT640S 系列

(2)
具有基本智慧功能的 UHD 商用電視

具有基本智慧功能的 UHD 商用電視

UT640S 系列是專門為多元的商務環境所設計的。其提供與 AV 控制系統和 DPM（顯示器電源管理）的相容性，還有智慧連接、易於使用的介面，以及 UHD 畫質。
內建內容和群組管理
簡易內容管理

內建內容和群組管理

內建的內容和群組管理系統讓您能夠編輯及播放內容、安排播放清單和群組，以及透過遙控器、滑鼠和手機來控制顯示器，而無需再另外使用電腦或軟體。讓內容管理變得更輕鬆、更容易。

*本圖像僅供參考，實際的圖形使用者介面可能會有所不同。
*所有的顯示器皆必須連接到同一個網路。

SuperSign Control
簡易內容管理

SuperSign Control

SuperSign Control 是基本的控制軟體，它可透過單一帳戶和伺服器管理多達 100 個顯示器。電源、音量和排程皆可遠端調整，而且支援韌體更新。
USB 資料複製
簡易內容管理

USB 資料複製

USB 資料複製讓管理多台顯示器時的操作變得更有效率，使用者不需要一一為每台顯示器進行設定。一旦使用者將資料複製到一台顯示器的 USB 裝置後，就可輕鬆透過 USB 將其發布至其他顯示器。

簡易內容管理

簡易內容管理

即時遠端監控

故障或錯誤可透過即時遠端維護輕鬆處理。發生錯誤時，可透過 SNMP（簡易網路管理協定）傳送通知。

以單一線路供電及網路連線

WOL（Wake-on-LAN網路喚醒）讓使用者能夠透過網路發送訊息來開啟顯示器。由於僅需一條線路即可提供電源和網路連線，因此大幅簡化了安裝和維修過程。

真實色彩，逼真體驗
可見度更高

真實色彩，逼真體驗

UT640S 系列尺寸較大，可提升播放內容的可見度並且吸引觀眾的目光。LG IPS 面板提供寬廣的可視角，因此不論觀看者的位置如何，都可以清楚地觀看內容。IPS 面板中的每個像素都可以再現逼真的色彩而不會失真。
完美的畫質和色彩
可見度更高

完美的畫質和色彩

透過4K 畫質提升器，以 4K 超高清畫質來呈現全高清內容。4K 畫質提升器透過數個畫質提升流程將全高清的內容自動升級為超高清，從而使圖像在任何觀看情況下都顯得鮮明、清晰。
與 AV 控制系統相容
更強大的可用性

與 AV 控制系統相容

UT640S 系列擁有 Crestron Connected® 認證，證明其與專業 AV 控制有更高階的相容性。這實現了無縫整合和自動化控制*，從而提高業務管理的效率。

*這是一個基於網絡的控制系統。 可用的AV控制系統可能因地區而異。

DPM（顯示器電源管理）
更強大的可用性

DPM（顯示器電源管理）

從現在開始，您可將 DPM（顯示器電源管理）功能設為開啟以配置之。當沒有訊號時，電視會進入 DPM 模式以更有效地管理電源。
列印

所有規格

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    86

  • Resolution

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    350

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • TV Reception

    DVB-T2/C

VIDEO

  • HDR (10 Pro / HLG)

    Yes / Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    -

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    -

FEATURES

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)), Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 2(2.0), USB (2.0), CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    HDMI In (HDCP) 2.0, CI Slot, RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin) (Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) (Ethernet), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1), Debug (Phone Jack Type) (Ext. SPK Volume Control Share)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    600 x 400

  • W x H x D / weight (with stand)

    1,943 x 1,188 x 345 / 45.0 kg

  • W x H x D / weight (w/o stand)

    1,943 x 1,118 x 93.3 / 44.2 kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

    2,116 x 1,261 x 285 / 59.0 kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Consumption(Typ.)

    301W

  • Stand-by

    0.5W

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區