TR3BF 系列

規格

支援

資源

65TR3BF-B

(3)
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)

    350

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    9ms(G to G)

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    30,000 Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours

    16Hr

  • Orientation

    Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • (Input) Video / Audio

    HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In

  • (Input) External Control

    RS232C In, RJ45

  • (Input) USB

    USB 2.0 (3, Front : 2ea, Bottom side: 1ea Only for software update), USB 3.0 (3), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type) (2)

  • (Output) Video / Audio

    HDMI (1), Optical Output / Audio Out

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width(Off Bezel)

    Top/Right/Left:17.7mm, Bottom:45.7mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1,488×897×86mm

  • Weight (Head)

    40kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) with pallet

    1,700×1,175×250mm

  • Packed Weight

    67.6kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    145W / 275W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Built in 24W (12W + 12W)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Control

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Embedded Writing Software

    Yes

TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS

  • Touch type

    IR

  • Available object size for touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Response Time

    60ms ↓ (Android) / 100ms ↓ (Windows)

  • Accuracy

    1.5mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4T (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    87%

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Multi touch point

    Max 20 points / Max 10 writing

