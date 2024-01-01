We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)
330
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Life Time (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours
16Hr
-
Orientation
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
(Input) Video / Audio
HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In
-
(Input) External Control
RS232C In, RJ45
-
(Input) USB
USB 2.0 (3, Front : 2ea, Bottom side: 1ea Only for software update), USB 3.0 (3), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type) (2)
-
(Output) Video / Audio
HDMI (1), Optical Output / Audio Out
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width(Off Bezel)
Top/Right/Left:17.7mm, Bottom:45.7mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,957×1,160×86mm
-
Weight (Head)
67kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) with pallet
2,230×1,499×285mm
-
Packed Weight
109kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800 x 600
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
365W / 419W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Built in 24W (12W + 12W)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Control
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Embedded Writing Software
Yes
TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS
-
Touch type
IR
-
Available object size for touch
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Response Time
60ms ↓ (Android) / 100ms ↓ (Windows)
-
Accuracy
1.5mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
87%
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Multi touch point
Max 20 points / Max 10 writing