LG CreateBoard 互動式電子白板

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

LG CreateBoard 互動式電子白板

65TR3DK-BM

LG CreateBoard 互動式電子白板

(2)
填充影像的正面

使用 LG CreateBoard
達到全新的教學境界

課程在教室中進行，而掛在教室牆上的 LG CreateBoard 正在顯示課堂教材，同時在學生的平板電腦上分享。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

各種教學範本

LG CreateBoard 提供各式各樣的教育範本和教學工具，例如直尺、乘法表和自黏便箋，以便學生積極參與並提供直覺式課堂教學。使用 LG CreateBoard 輕鬆編輯影像和影片，並透過 QR 碼與他人輕鬆分享建立的資源。

學生正在使用 LG CreateBoard 選單上使用各種直尺模型解題。

多點觸控

LG CreateBoard 可以同時偵測多達40個點以實現多點觸控功能。憑藉逼真的板觸摸體驗，人們可以同時書寫和觸摸，輕鬆與團隊成員合作和分享想法。這促進了小組活動或會議中的有效互動。

在教室中，數名學生同時在 LG CreateBoard 螢幕上書寫。

*Android 環境下最多辨識 32 個點，Windows 環境下最多偵測 40 個點。

*書寫應用程式最多可識別 10 點。

輕鬆儲存 / 匯入 / 匯出

LG CreateBoard 包括簡易的匯入和匯出功能。直接在 Google Drive 或 OneDrive 之間儲存與匯入資源，並可從 USB 隨身碟匯入檔案 (使用者可以瀏覽儲存在 USB 儲存裝置上的資源)。

上課用的教材可以在課後透過 LG CreateBoard 的匯入和匯出功能分享。

LG CreateBoard Lab

LG 專有白板軟體

會議室的牆上安裝了互動式白板，螢幕上顯示直觀的選單列。

流暢協作工具

提供計算器、時鐘和自黏便箋等一系列工具，協助實現流暢討論，並確保順暢分享想法及溝通。另外，使用者可以客製設定，加入最常用的工具，從而提升工作效率。

在演示過程中，一位女士正在使用網絡瀏覽器功能進行即時搜尋，並與其他人分享結果。

網頁瀏覽器

在討論中需要參考資料時，只需按一下網頁瀏覽器，即可即時獲取各種資訊。從網際網路上找到的必要資訊可以輕鬆拖放到您正在建立的資料中，以提高會議的生產力。

講師正透過 TR3DK-BM 的專注模式功能來吸引學生的注意。

專注模式

只需用 4 至 5 根手指輕按兩下 LG CreateBoard 畫面，一個專注標誌便會隨著一聲提示音彈出。這項功能讓您在需要參與者保持專注時，可以輕鬆吸引他們的注意力。

無線螢幕分享

當裝置上安裝了 LG CreateBoard Share 應用程式時，LG CreateBoard Share 使用戶能夠在螢幕上即時顯示最多 9 個共享螢幕或一個檔案。此外，來自主機的檔案可以輕鬆傳送到連接到 LG CreateBoard Share 應用程式的任何設備，並且主機可以進行多種快速控制。

LG CreateBoard 可透過應用程式和網站即時與多項裝置分享畫面。

*使用 LG CreateBoard Share 時 LG 智慧電子白板與連線裝置需在同一網域。

*為了獲得更穩定的連接，建議安裝專用應用程式（LG CreateBoard Share）。

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS 是一種雲端解決方案，用於遠端監控、控制和管理教育環境中安裝的 LG CreateBoard 的狀態。透過此軟體能使 IT 管理人員不需要一一到各會議室確認即可遠端即時管理操作設備。

IT 管理正在透過 LG ConnectedCare DMS 管理/控制 LG CreateBoard。

*LG ConnectedCare DMS 需另外購買。

*LG ConnectedCare DMS 可用性因地區而異，因此請聯絡您所在地區的 LG 銷售代表以了解更多詳細信息。

*LG ConnectedCare DMS 目前在雲端環境下可支援 TV 顯示器 (UM340E, UR640S), LG CreateBoard (TR3DK, TR3DJ, TR3PJ) and 延伸顯示器 (105BM5N) (未來更多)。

遠端控制/ 調度

 

可使用遙控器操作一些常用的功能，例如電源開/關、安排行程、亮度和螢幕鎖定功能。

廣播 / 警報訊息

 

 訊息和相關內容可以從主系統發送到連接到 LG ConnectedCare DMS 的各個裝置。當發生火災或自然災害等緊急情況時，可以在系統中手動分發警報訊息，幫助人們及時採取安全行動。

使用者可設定接收八大類別的警告/錯誤訊號臨界值：顯示溫度、CPU 使用率等。 在類別中輕鬆指出目前問題的狀態，以便即時迅速反應。 問題可使用 LG ConnectedCare DMS 解決方案從遠端管理。

臨界值設定

 

使用者可設定八大類別中的臨界值，包括顯示溫度、記憶體使用量或訊號，並可根據其臨界值接收警告或錯誤通知。

監控和故障診斷

 

工程師可即時查看狀態並遠端診斷問題。此外，也可分類問題目前的狀態，以便輕鬆檢視和快速反應。

問題管理

 

LG ConnectedCare DMS 解決方案可進行遠端問題管理。這可讓管理變得更安全、更有效率，進而在教室內穩定操作。

Google 認證

Google 認證

LG CreateBoard 已獲得 Google 認證，讓使用者透過連接 Google 帳戶，與 Google 生態系統無縫整合。

 

*在無法使用 Google 服務的國家/地區則不適用。

Google Play Store

使用者可以訪問 Google Play Store，從中下載教育類遊戲、工具等一系列應用程式，以拓展體驗。

 

*在無法使用 Google 服務的國家/地區則不適用。

支援藍牙連接

LG CreateBoard 支援與揚聲器、滑鼠、鍵盤等各種裝置的無線藍牙連接。這非常適合在遠端會議或混合環境中，使線上和線下課程都能順利進行。

LG CreateBoard 可透過藍牙無線連線至如鍵盤、滑鼠和喇叭等裝置。

支援C-type 連接埠

USB-C 連接埠簡化了連接， 只需一條 type C 連接線即可同時充電和發送資料。

LG CreateBoard 透過 USB-C 連接輕鬆傳輸資料，最高可同時進行65W 充電。

* Type-C 連接線需另外購買。

使用 QR Code 即可輕鬆完成登入，節省課堂準備時間，而且只要登出就能強化個人資訊安全性。

QR Code 掃描輕鬆登入

主螢幕上的二維碼透過啟用個人裝置驗證來減少會議準備時間。用戶只需一次二維碼驗證即可在 LG CreateBoard 上註冊各種應用程序，包括 Google Drive 和 OneDrive，無需任何額外的登入過程。課程結束後，用戶只需點擊「登出」按鈕即可斷開連接，從而降低了個人資訊外洩的風險。

多虧了 LG CreateBoard 的無閃爍功能，即便您長時間注視螢幕，您仍可更舒適地使用裝置。

進階護眼功能

LG CreateBoard 擁有無閃爍功能。由於顯示器背光閃爍減少，即使長時間使用，使用者也可以更舒適地使用裝置。

LG CreateBoard 設有前置連接埠，例如 USB 和 HDMI。

貼心的前置連接口設計

LG CreateBoard 具有前置顯示連接埠和揚聲器，可透過更身臨其境的聲音更輕鬆地傳送內容。

內建 OPS 插槽可用於輕鬆安裝 OPS，提供使用者更多擴充功能性，而無需使用外部桌面。

內建 OPS 插槽

LG CreateBoard 支援 OPS 插槽，讓您輕鬆方便地將 OPS 桌面安裝在 LG CreateBoard 背面，無需連接外部桌面，並為您提供更多擴充功能。

智慧檢視功能包括多重視窗模式 (並排顯示資料) 和子母畫面模式 (在顯示的資料上疊加其他資料)。

智慧瀏覽模式

透過智慧型檢視功能，可以在同一螢幕上同時顯示兩個或多個素材，而無需重複 Alt-tab。

如果在一段時間內無輸入，則會變成待機模式，並可設定時間自動開機或關機，以節省電源。

節能減碳

當設備在使用者設定的特定時間內沒有接收到外部輸入訊號時，設備就會進入待機模式。設備還可以在用戶設定的特定時間或日期自動打開或關閉，這有助於節省能源。

安全模式

螢幕鎖定

教師可使用螢幕鎖定功能來鎖定螢幕，然後輸入密碼解鎖。使用者可在設定選單中設定螢幕鎖定，以保護裝置不讓未識別的使用者使用。

安全模式

LG CreateBoard 支援安全模式，可停用 LG CreateBoard 分享功能，以防止未經授權的內容在各種裝置上顯示。

USB 鎖定模式

USB 鎖定模式是一種安全措施，有助於防止資料複製到未經授權的設備，這在安全性至關重要的空間中使用時至關重要。

文件自動刪除

使用者可以將 LG CreateBoard 設定為定期刪除檔案以增強安全性。

使用 LG 通用支架
輕鬆移動

LG Createboard 可以滾輪輕鬆推動，適用於任何室內環境。從教室到過道空間，LG Createboard 可根據不同需求發揮多種作用，例如用於授課、小組討論、學校公告等。

輕鬆使用 LG 通用支架

*支架單獨出售 (ST-860F)

**此產品需要插上合適的電源才能運作。

***圖片根據 86 吋型號製作。

列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    65"

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    Direct

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 原始解析度

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    440nit(w/o Glass, max),
    390nit(w/o Glass, typ)

  • 對比度

    1200:1

  • 動態 CR

    5000:1

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • 視角 (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • 色彩深度（顏色數量）

    10bit(8bit + FRC)

  • 反應時間

    8ms (G to G)

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze 25%

  • 使用壽命

    30,000 Hrs(L50, Min.), 50,000 Hrs (L30)

  • 運作時間（小時 / 天）

    16/7

  • 縱向 / 橫向

    否 / 是

連接性

  • HDMI 輸入

    是 (3) HDCP2.2

  • DVI-D 輸入

  • RGB 輸入

    是(1, VGA)

  • 音訊輸入

    是(1)

  • RS232C 輸入

    是(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    是(1)

  • 紅外線輸入

  • USB 輸入

    USB3.0 Type A(4), USB2.0 Type A(1) USB Type C(1)(USB-PD, DP-Alt,)

  • HDMI 輸出

    是(1)

  • DP 輸出

  • 音訊輸出

    是(1), Optical O(1, SPDIF)

  • 觸控 USB

    是(2)

  • 外接喇叭輸出

  • RS232C 輸出

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

    是(1)

  • DP 輸入

機械規格

  • 邊框顏色

    Black

  • 邊框寬度

    T/R/L/B : 15/15/15/44mm

  • 重量（頂部）

    35.0Kg

  • 包裝重量

    44.7Kg

  • 顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1488.4 × 896.6 × 87.2mm

  • 含支架的顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

  • 紙箱尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1628 × 1005 × 208mm

  • 把手

  • VESATM 標準安裝介面

    600 × 400

  • 重量（頂部 + 支架）

功能 - 硬體

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內建）

    是 (Slot type)

  • 自動亮度感應器

  • 電源指示燈

  • 本地按鍵操作

功能 - 軟體

  • 作業系統版本 (webOS)

    Android 13(EDLA)

  • 本地內容排程

  • 群組管理工具

  • USB 隨插即播

  • 故障轉移

  • 開機標誌圖片

  • 無訊號圖片

  • RS232C 同步

  • 本地網路同步

  • 背光同步

  • 子母畫面

    是(1) external source

  • 多重畫面

    是(1) external source

  • 螢幕共享

    是 (CreateBoard Share)

  • 影片標籤

  • 透過網址播放

  • 螢幕旋轉

  • 外部輸入旋轉

  • 不間斷播放

  • 平鋪模式設定

  • 設定資料拷貝

  • SNMP

  • ISM 方法

  • 自動設定 ID

  • 狀態寄送

  • 控制管理器

  • Cisco 認證

  • Crestron Connected

  • 智慧節能

    是 (Energy Saving)

  • PM 模式

  • LAN 喚醒

  • 可上網

  • 藍牙信標

  • HDMI-CEC

  • SI 伺服器設定

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • 亮度補償

  • 灰階白平衡設定

  • 掃描反轉

環境條件

  • 作業溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 作業濕度

    10% to 90%

電源

  • 供電

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    Built-In Power

能源消耗

  • 典型值

    220W

  • 最大值

    420W

  • BTU（英制熱量單位）

    751BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1433BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    ≤0.5W

  • 關機

    ≤0.5W

音效

  • 喇叭（內建）

    是 (15W x 2)

認證

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / 能源星級

    是 / 是

  • ePEAT（限美國）

OPS 相容性

  • OPS 類型相容

    是(Slot)

  • OPS 電源內建

軟體相容性

  • Connected Care

    是 / 是(DMS)

語言

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Qajaq, Catalan, Basque

配件

  • 基本

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • 選購

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F) (US only)

特殊功能

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

    是(Partial)

專用功能 - 觸控

  • 適用的觸控物件尺寸

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • 反應時間（根據 Windows 10 電腦上的「小畫家」應用程式）

    ≤5ms

  • 精確度（典型值）

    ≤1ms

  • 介面

    USB2.0

  • 防護玻璃厚度

    3T(Anti-Glare)

  • 防護玻璃透射

    88%

  • 作業系統支援

    Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android
    (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • 多點觸控

    Max 40 points (Windows),
    Max 20 points (Android)

專用功能 - 創意板

  • CPU

    Quad core A55

  • GPU

    Mali G52MP2

  • 記憶體 (RAM)

    8GB

  • 儲存空間

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • 藍牙

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • 作業系統版本 (Android)

    Android 13(EDLA)

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區