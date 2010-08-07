LG CreateBoard 互動式電子白板

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
使用 LG CreateBoard
達到全新的教室境界
課程在教室中進行，而掛在教室牆上的 LG CreateBoard 正在顯示課堂教材，同時在學生的平板電腦上分享。
*此頁的所有影像僅供示意。
各種教學範本
學生正在使用 LG CreateBoard 選單上使用各種直尺模型解題。
多點觸控
在教室中，數名學生同時在 LG CreateBoard 螢幕上書寫。
*在 Android 環境中，最多可辨識 32 點，而在 Windows 環境中最多可辨識 40 點。
*在書寫應用程式中最多可辨識 10 點。
輕鬆儲存 / 匯入 / 匯出
上課用的教材可以在課後透過 LG CreateBoard 的匯入和匯出功能分享。
無線 ScreenShare
LG CreateBoard 可透過應用程式和網站即時與多項裝置分享畫面。
*LG CreateBoard 也支援在相同網路內 PC (透過網站) 和行動裝置的無應用程式分享功能。
*如需更穩定的連線，我們建議安裝專用的應用程式 (LG CreateBoard Share)。
LG ConnectedCare DMS
IT 管理正在透過 LG ConnectedCare DMS 管理/控制 LG CreateBoard。
*LG ConnectedCare DMS 需要另外購買。
*「LG ConnectedCare DMS」服務的可用性依區域而有所不同，因此如需詳細資訊，請聯絡您當地的 LG 銷售代表。
*LG ConnectedCare 在雲端環境下支援現今的 TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK 系列 (未來將多一款)。
使用者可設定接收八大類別的警告/錯誤訊號臨界值：顯示溫度、CPU 使用率等。 在類別中輕鬆指出目前問題的狀態，以便即時迅速反應。 問題可使用 LG ConnectedCare DMS 解決方案從遠端管理。
臨界值設定
使用者可設定八大類別中的臨界值，包括顯示溫度、記憶體使用量或訊號，並可根據其臨界值接收警告或錯誤通知。
監控和故障診斷
工程師可即時查看狀態並遠端診斷問題。此外，也可分類問題目前的狀態，以便輕鬆檢視和快速反應。
問題管理
LG ConnectedCare DMS 解決方案可進行遠端問題管理。這可讓管理變得更安全、更有效率，進而在教室內穩定操作。
藍芽連線
LG CreateBoard 可透過藍牙無線連線至如鍵盤、滑鼠和喇叭等裝置。
C-Type 連接
LG CreateBoard 透過 USB-C 連接輕鬆傳輸資料，最高可同時進行 65W 充電。
*USB Type-C 纜線另售。
安全功能
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75”
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
440nit(wo Glass, max), 390nit (wo Glass, typ)
400nit(w Glass, typ), 350nit (w Glass, typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1
-
Dynamic CR
5000:1
-
Color gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178°(H/V)
-
Color Depth
10bit(8bit + FRC)
-
Response Time
8ms
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Life time
50,000hrs (L30)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
No / Yes
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP2.2), RGB (1, VGA), Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), USB3.0 Type A (4), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB Type-C(1, USB-PD, DP-Alt,)
-
Output
DP Out (HDMI Out), Audio Out (1, Optical 1(SPDIF)), Touch USB (2), RJ45(LAN)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 15/15/15/44mm
-
Weight(Head)
47.3Kg
-
Packed Weight
60.6Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1709×1020×88mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1863×1140×225mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800×400mm
KEY FEATURE
-
HW
Internal Memory (64GB), Built-in Wi-Fi (Slot type), Auto Brightness sensor, Power Indicator
-
SW
Android 11 (Android 13 starting from July 2024), Background Image (Booting Logo Image), Multi-screen (PIP (1 external source), PBP(1 external source)), Screen Share (LG CreateBoard Share), Power (Smart Energy Saving (Energy Saving))
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 ~ 90 % RH
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~ 50/60Hz 4.0A
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
225
-
Max.
430
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
768 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1467 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
≤0.5W
-
Power off
≤0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes (15W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built In
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare DMS
Yes (DMS)
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Touch - Available object size for touch
Ø2 mm ↑ .
-
Touch - Reponse Time
≤5ms
-
Touch - Accuracy
±1mm
-
Touch - Interface
USB2.0
-
Touch - Protection Glass Thickness
3T(Anti-Glare)
-
Touch - Protection Glass Transmission
88%
-
Touch - Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android
(Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Touch - Multi touch point
Max 40 points
ANDROID SYSTEM
-
SoC
Quad core A55
-
GPU
Mali G52MP2
-
Internal Memory - Storage
64GB
-
Internal Memory - RAM
8GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0