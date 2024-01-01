We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 所有家用冷氣
LG WiFi 變頻冷氣擁有業界唯一的雙迴轉 WiFi 技術，高效冷卻，用手機即可控制溫度。還有五個系列和兩種變頻模式可以選擇， 細心照顧到你的不同需求。