為你推薦
LG Full HD & QHD 螢幕
LG 螢幕兼顧視覺設計和性能需求的完美平衡。螢幕畫質精細、色彩鮮豔，畫質逼真再現；曲面螢幕的高解析度，為各種應用帶來了身臨其境的畫面。