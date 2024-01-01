We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 8K
LG OLED 8K 透過自體發光子像素，展現了更高水準的電視；QNED 8K 體現 LG NanoCell 技術與 MiniLED 結合，提供比以往色調更豐富的革命性色彩。