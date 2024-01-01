We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Objet Collection - Easel
LG Objet Collection Easel 4K AI 搭配畫架設計、傾斜5度或零間隙安裝，無縫融入任何房間，為你提供令人驚歎的觀看體驗，讓你完全沉浸其中。