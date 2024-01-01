We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
洗衣機和洗衣乾衣機
AIDD™
智慧護理的織物保護
TurboWash360˚™
39 分鐘徹底清洗
ezDispense™
只需填充一次，即可清洗 35 次
滾筒烘衣機
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
高效乾燥新標準
Steam™
減少 99.9% 居家塵蟎
自動清洗冷凝器
清潔保養更便利
Styler
Steam™
使用 TrueSteam 技術進行日常消毒
Moving Hanger™
甩掉異味，讓衣物煥然一新
褲子摺痕
快速、輕鬆保養長褲
LG 洗衣機/乾衣機
LG 洗/乾衣機融合尖端技術和人性化需求。滾筒洗衣機在台灣連續13年銷售奪冠，產品陣容堅強，洗衣機容量、功能最齊全，滿足大眾各種洗衣需求，深受消費者肯定與喜愛，長期穩居領導地位。