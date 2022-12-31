We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Objet 與瑪黑家居合作，邀請《EVERYDAY OBJECT》總編輯Eric 、裝置藝術家李霽和室內設計師王正行進行對談，分享他們在工作及生活中的居家設計新概念。
*冷凍櫃僅為廣告情境圖之左方產品，情境圖為冷凍櫃及冰箱搭配使用之展演
*優惠不包含Objet TV系列
*顏色皆以原色模擬展示，產品顏色依照實際為主
*目前僅提供冰箱/冷凍櫃系列可更換門片顏色，活動好評延長至2022/12/31
*門片僅可選用同款材質作為搭配，門片優惠將於結帳頁面自動扣除
LG LG Objet Collection
性能由我們打造，風格由你決定 — LG Objet Collection 個性化家庭電器融合高端品質與創新技術，運用精緻的材質迸發優雅的美感。