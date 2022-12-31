Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
冰箱
WashTower™ AI 智控洗乾衣機
吸塵器
Styler® 蒸氣電子衣櫥

調和美學家電系列

調和美學家電系列

媒體報導 & 名人分享

@ELLE

媒體報導 & 名人分享1

觀看完整內容

後疫情時代，人們在家的時間變長，也更重視居家空間的生活品質，LG 邀請建築設計鬼才王中丞、金鐘獎男配角得主邱凱偉，跨界暢談家電美學新趨勢！

@Everyday Project

媒體報導 & 名人分享2

觀看完整內容

LG Objet 與瑪黑家居合作，邀請《EVERYDAY OBJECT》總編輯Eric 、裝置藝術家李霽和室內設計師王正行進行對談，分享他們在工作及生活中的居家設計新概念。

@Eric Chiu

媒體報導 & 名人分享3

觀看完整內容

我覺得 Objet Collection 更專注於讓系列的所有物件，都能自然地融入環境，就好像是一組值得信賴的傢具般。

@王正行

媒體報導 & 名人分享4

觀看完整內容

LG Objet Collection調和美學傢電系列彷彿可以窺見未來居家趨勢一般…..，為居家空間設計提供更多樣化的可能。

@李霽

媒體報導 & 名人分享5

觀看完整內容

設計早已不是所謂的單一價值與凸顯某種唯一的標準，反而更多需要透過融合的思考。

@Ivy Chao

媒體報導 & 名人分享6

觀看完整內容

撞色跟異材質的混搭方式讓傢電更具個人特色！就像是家裡的藝術品❤讓生活更有質感！

@Allen Yang

媒體報導 & 名人分享7

觀看完整內容

攜手色彩權威 Pantone 一起訂製了此系列專屬的特別色！作為產品設計專業的我怎麼可能錯過呢？

 *冷凍櫃僅為廣告情境圖之左方產品，情境圖為冷凍櫃及冰箱搭配使用之展演
 *優惠不包含Objet TV系列
 *顏色皆以原色模擬展示，產品顏色依照實際為主
 *目前僅提供冰箱/冷凍櫃系列可更換門片顏色，活動好評延長至2022/12/31
 *門片僅可選用同款材質作為搭配，門片優惠將於結帳頁面自動扣除

 

 

 

 

LG LG Objet Collection

性能由我們打造，風格由你決定 — LG Objet Collection 個性化家庭電器融合高端品質與創新技術，運用精緻的材質迸發優雅的美感。

了解更多